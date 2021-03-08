uCloudlink Awarded as 2020's Leading 5G Innovative Application Company

HONG KONG, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has been awarded as 2020's Leading 5G Innovation Application Company at the China TMT Advanced Award 2020. The award is a testament to the company's advantage in the field of 5G mobile data connection, and its ongoing integration and empowerment of the 5G ecosystem.

Hosted by well-known financial website Telword.net, the China TMT Advanced Award 2020 is one of China's most recognized events for the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry. Launched in 2016, the awards celebrate the innovation, development and achievements of operators in finance, technology and other industries over the previous year, and predict future developments within the industry. Judges for each category include distinguished leaders of the China Communications Industry Association, industry experts, and well-recognized entrepreneurs with a high level of credibility and influence.

Since the dawn of 5G, uCloudlink has actively engaged in in-depth partnerships with network operators to build its global ecosystem which is the accelerator of 5G cloud era. Using its patented PaaS and SaaS platform as a key technology, uCloudlink integrates the relevant resources of data connectivity service suppliers, terminal suppliers and application developers, and allocates data traffic intelligently to end users to enhance user experience.

uCloudlink has already established strategic partnerships with a number of different mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in China and Japan. Last year, the company launched a long-term strategic partnership with Shenzhen Unicom to improve services and make the user experience faster and better in the world's leading 5G city. Similarly, uCloudlink is working with other operators around the world to improve coverage, deliver better connectivity services to users, and to capture the 5G opportunities such as 5G international roaming, autopilot, AR/VR and cloud computing.

With its market-leading PaaS and SaaS platform and its R&D capabilities, uCloudlink has emerged as an innovator and the accelerator of the 5G Cloud Era. Looking ahead, the company plans to establish partnerships with even more MNOs, MVNOs and business partners around the world, and promote partnerships in the communication service industry in order to strengthen its global PaaS and SaaS ecosystem. At the same time, these partnerships will aid uCloudlink to provide even more users and operators with high-quality 5G network services.

In addition to 5G, uCloudlink is actively looking to expand its partnerships around the world to further enhance its global ecosystem for its PaaS and SaaS platforms. The company is also continuing to invest in R&D in traditional and new innovative technologies such as PaaS and SaaS platform, with commercial trials planned for 5G related devices.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

