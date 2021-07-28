UCM Digital Health Names Mads Kvalsvik Chief Technology Officer

TROY, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, announces the addition of Mads Kvalsvik as Chief Technology Officer. An experienced technology executive with more than 20 years of experience growing technical product teams and building SaaS software, Kvalsvik has deep healthcare experience in both revenue cycle and clinical data and a proven ability to manage product development. This hiring signals commitment for advancement of technical vision.

"Mads brings a wealth of healthcare technology experience and passion for creating platforms that solve industry problems to UCM," said Keith Algozzine, CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "We look forward to his expertise and guidance as we continue to advance the technology that drives our platform and the powerful digital health solution we provide to insurers, employers, providers – and, of course, patients."

As CTO, Kvalsvik will oversee all current and future product and software development, as well as data integrations and development of its innovative telehealth platform to meet increased patient demand while delivering its responsive healthcare solution to payers. In addition to building out the product and software team, Kvalsvik will work with UCM Digital Health's product, data, and analytics teams to further drive the technology, resulting in a more robust product and informative data delivery to customers and partners.

"I'm impressed with the company's deep appreciation for patients' needs, including rapid and accurate diagnostic triage and care continuity," said Kvalsvik. "Combined with a strong commitment to operational excellence, this vast subject matter expertise is a great foundation for a scalable telemedicine technology platform."

Previously, Kvalsvik was a co-founder of Madaket Health, a software platform for the administrative data exchange between Providers and Payers, where he led efforts in streamlining the slow and complicated process for managing provider data, from initial enrollment through regular recredentialing. As the company's CTO, he was responsible for product management, software engineering, quality, information security, and technical infrastructure.

Prior to Madaket Health, Kvalsvik was the founder and CEO of ScandiLabs, Inc., a healthcare software development consulting practice. In that role, he managed the development of Population Health software for McKesson. Kvalsvik also served as the vice president of technology for Intralinks, a SaaS-based virtual data room solution for Financial Services and Life Sciences, leading the engineering team through major product enhancements including workflow capabilities, enterprise search, and API re-design.

Kvalsvik holds dual degrees in economics and management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end digital first healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage and navigation telehealth service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

