UCOLLEX Announces NFT and Digital Collectibles for Vampire in the Garden

The digital collectibles will drop later this month to coincide with the worldwide debut of Netflix original series anime.

HONG KONG, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCOLLEX has announced the launch of Vampire in the Garden Digital Collectibles in partnership with MADworld and Animoca Brands KK (" Animoca Brands Japan "). A series of limited run NFT and digital collectibles will be released based on the Netflix original anime set in a dystopian world where the human race struggle to survive in a world dominated by vampires.

Vampire in the Garden is a Netflix original series produced by WIT STUDIO (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Bubble), directed by Ryotaro Makihara (The Empire of Corpses). Award-winning super animator Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto, Jin-Roh, The Sky Crawlers) is taking the double role of character designer and animation supervisor in this series.

Vampire in the Garden is available to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide on May 16th. The synopsis for the series reads:

It's been a long winter for mankind, overthrown from its place of dominance after being defeated in the great war against vampires.

A small city-state protected by a massive wall of light has become one of the last strongholds of the human race -its leaders determined to regain control over the world they have lost.

But within the oppressive city walls, young Momo dreams of a peaceful coexistence with humans' greatest foe.

On the other side, vampire queen Fine, who once loved a human, has decided to desert the battlefield.

Seen as betrayers by their own kind, the two have a fateful encounter during yet another savage battle. Together they start a journey in search of "Eden", a utopic garden of peace that old stories are whispering about, but no-one has ever seen...

UCOLLEX and MADworld will work closely with Vampire in the Garden to bring a multi-layered NFT and Digital Collectible Experience to the broader Anime community. The collection is the first of a series of digital collectibles from the anime that UCOLLEX and MADworld will be launching over the next few months.

About WIT STUDIO

WIT STUDIO is a Tokyo-based animation studio founded in June 2012 with the mission "Using animation to create content that exceeds the imagination of the audience and giving them an experience they have never had before."

Making the most of its strength as a group of top professionals, the studio incorporates its myriad of unique talents and abilities to create original works that can only be created as a team—works that will remain in the hearts of those who see them.

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io/

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About Animoca Brands KK

Animoca Brands KK is a Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

