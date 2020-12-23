Ucommune International Ltd. Reports First Nine Months of 2020 Unaudited Financial Results of Ucommune Group Holdings Limited

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune International"), today announced the unaudited financial results of its acquired company, Ucommune Group Holdings Limited ("Ucommune Group" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020. The information provided in this release solely represents the historical financial information of Ucommune Group prior to its closing of the business combination with Ucommune International on November 17, 2020.

Financial Highlights of the First Nine Months of 2020

Net revenues were RMB598.5 million ( US$88.1 million ), compared with RMB874.6 million in the first nine months of 2019.

were ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2019. Operating loss margin was 38%, compared with 64% in the first nine months of 2019.

was 38%, compared with 64% in the first nine months of 2019. Net loss was RMB358.8 million ( US$52.8 million ), compared with RMB570.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

was ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2019. EBITDA loss (Non-GAAP) was RMB309.8 million ( US$45.6 million ), compared with RMB478.7 million in the first nine months of 2019. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net loss, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below.

(Non-GAAP) was ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2019. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net loss, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below. EBITDA loss margin was 52%, compared with 55% in the first nine months of 2019.

was 52%, compared with 55% in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA loss (Non-GAAP) was RMB145.7 million ( US$21.5 million ), compared with RMB230.7 million in the first nine months of 2019. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below.

loss (Non-GAAP) was ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2019. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below. Adjusted EBITDA loss margin was 24%, compared with 26% in the first nine months of 2019.

was 24%, compared with 26% in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) was RMB278.8 million ( US$41.1 million ), compared with RMB343.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. For a reconciliation of adjusted net loss to net loss, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below.

Operating Highlights of the First Nine Months of 2020

As of September 30, 2020 , Ucommune Group had 222 office spaces in 51 cities, among which 158 spaces were in operation, providing approximately 58,000 workstations to Ucommune Group's 860,400 members.

, Ucommune Group had 222 office spaces in 51 cities, among which 158 spaces were in operation, providing approximately 58,000 workstations to Ucommune Group's 860,400 members. As of September 30, 2020 , under Ucommune Group's asset light-model, the Company's total number of spaces under contract increased by 126% to 106 from 47 as of December 31, 2019 , while its total managed area under contract contractual increased by 59% to 272,900 square meters from 171,200 square meters as of December 31, 2019 . 1

_______________________________

1 Spaces and managed areas under contract include those in operation, under construction, and in preparation for construction.

Dr. Daqing Mao, Founder of Ucommune Group, commented, "Despite the various challenges faced by our industry in 2020, we limited the impact of these challenges on our operations. At the end of 2019, we decided to transition our business towards an asset-light model, and the rapid spread of the pandemic since that time has only accelerated our business transformation. During the first three quarters of 2020, we proactively closed office spaces that negatively impacted our cash flows and re-allocated our resources to business segments capable of accelerating our progress to profitability. Consequently, our workspace membership services revenues declined by only 18% year over year, while our EBITDA loss narrowed by more than 35% during the nine months period. Meanwhile, many of our corporate clients faced economic uncertainties and thus chose to reduce their advertising budgets, which negatively affected our marketing and branding services revenues. Nevertheless, as China continues to embark on its economic recovery, we are now seeing businesses gradually return to the old norm of working in offices, and our workspace occupancy rate and unit space revenue should improve accordingly. As a publicly traded company, we plan to improve our business through innovation, diversify our revenue streams, manage our expenditures, and generate quality returns for our shareholders over the long run. We have witnessed early success from our internally developed SAAS management platform for office buildings and industrial parks. Under this platform, services such as lease contract management, CRM promotion management, IOT intelligent device management, member operation management and asset management have enhanced the value of properties managed by Ucommune Group."

Mr. Cheong Kwok Mun, Chief Financial Officer of Ucommune Group, added, "Our strategic transformation towards an asset-light business model has helped us mitigate the negative impact from COVID-19, as evidenced by our less-than-expected revenue decline and faster-than-expected margin improvement. As we redirect more of our resources towards managing our workspace profitability and prudently controlling our expenses, we are confident that we are well on our way towards profitability and positive cash flow in the coming years. Looking ahead, we are confident that our asset-light business model, market leadership in agile office space management, and capital markets access should pave the way towards a sustainable, measured, and profitable growth trajectory."

First Nine Months of 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB598.5 million (US$88.1 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 32% from RMB874.6 million in the first nine months of 2019. Revenues from the asset light-model were RMB26.3 million (US$3.9 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing an increase of 79% from RMB14.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Workspace membership services revenues were RMB346.2 million ( US$51.0 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 18% from RMB419.6 million in the first nine months of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the decreased number of spaces in operation and the contraction of the Company's co-working space services, primarily caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the first nine months of 2020. Nevertheless, as a result of China's early success in containing the COVID-19 epidemic and the Company's improved operating efficiency, the Company has achieved significant transformational improvements since the third quarter of 2020, particularly in terms of occupancy rates and unit space revenue.

were ( ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 18% from in the first nine months of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the decreased number of spaces in operation and the contraction of the Company's co-working space services, primarily caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the first nine months of 2020. Nevertheless, as a result of early success in containing the COVID-19 epidemic and the Company's improved operating efficiency, the Company has achieved significant transformational improvements since the third quarter of 2020, particularly in terms of occupancy rates and unit space revenue. Marketing and branding services revenues were RMB207.4 million ( US$30.5 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 49% from RMB403.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased demand for advertising and marketing services in the first nine months of 2020.

were ( ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 49% from in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased demand for advertising and marketing services in the first nine months of 2020. Other services revenues were RMB45.0 million ( US$6.6 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 13% from RMB51.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in net revenue generated from the Company's interior design and construction services, resulting from the suspension of design and construction services caused by COVID-19.

Total costs of revenues were RMB682.8 million (US$100.6 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 33% from RMB1,017.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. Costs of revenues from the asset light-model were RMB17.6 million (US$2.6 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing an increase of 83% from RMB9.6 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Costs of workspace membership were RMB446.5 million ( US$65.8 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 26% from RMB605.2 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased operational costs related to leases as well as decreased costs for property services and staff.

were ( ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 26% from in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased operational costs related to leases as well as decreased costs for property services and staff. Costs of marketing and branding services were RMB189.1 million ( US$27.8 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 48% from RMB364.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased advertising costs, which was in line with the decrease in advertising revenue.

were ( ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 48% from in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased advertising costs, which was in line with the decrease in advertising revenue. Costs of other services were RMB47.2 million ( US$7.0 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 1% from RMB47.7 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased staff costs.

General and administrative expenses were RMB87.2 million (US$12.8 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 32% from RMB128.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly as a result of decreased staff costs as Ucommune Group optimized its staff structure and reduced its general and administrative personnel to increase operational efficiency, and lower professional service fees.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB22.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 53% from RMB48.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly as the result of the reduction in staff costs as well as promotion-related cost control measures, which were in line with the Company's reduced spaces due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

Impairment loss on long-lived assets was RMB33.5 million (US$4.9 million ) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 27% from RMB46.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to lower impairment of those spaces where the carrying value is not expected to be fully recoverable.

Pre-opening expenses were nil in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 100% from RMB14.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly as the result of the Company's temporary slowdown in co-working space expansion.

Loss from operations was RMB227.9 million (US$33.6 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 59% from RMB559.3 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Other expenses, net were RMB84.2 million (US$12.4 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing an increase of 311% from RMB20.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to loss resulting from the Company's disposal of spaces.

Net loss was RMB358.8 million (US$52.8 million) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 37% from RMB570.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were both RMB2.61 (US$0.39) in the first nine months of 2020, representing a decrease of 55% from RMB5.84 in the first nine months of 2019, mainly as the result of lower net loss and an increase in weighted average shares outstanding.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB112.4 million (US$16.6 million) as of September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 43% from RMB196.3 million as of December 31, 2019, primarily due to the repayment of loans.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million), representing a decrease of 99% from RMB231.6 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to decreased cash used for leased facilities as a result of the Company's temporary slowdown in co-working space expansion.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB850 million to RMB870 million. The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Developments

On November 17, 2020, Ucommune International consummated its previously announced business combination, which resulted in Ucommune Group being a wholly owned subsidiary of Ucommune International.

In connection with the closing of the Company's business combination, as of November 18, 2020, certain backstop investors had invested an aggregate amount of $68.0 million pursuant to backstop agreements, including an aggregate investment of $60.9 million in a PIPE financing.

As of November 25, there were 80,451,843 ordinary shares outstanding, consisting of 70,999,436 Class A ordinary shares and 9,452,407 Class B ordinary shares. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants of the Company are trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols "UK" and "UKOMW," respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's combined and consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Ucommune Group uses the following non-GAAP financial measures for Ucommune Group's combined and consolidated results: EBITDA (including EBITDA margin), adjusted EBITDA (including adjusted EBITDA margin) and adjusted net loss. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss help understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss as substitutes for, or superior to, net loss prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Ucommune Group Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

EBITDA represents net loss before interest income, interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, interest expense, other expense, net, provision for income taxes and loss on disposal of subsidiaries and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of impairment loss on long-term investments. impairment loss on long-lived assets, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and change in fair value of liabilities to be settled in shares, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Adjusted net loss represents net loss before impairment loss on long-lived assets, impairment loss on long-term investments, change in fair value of liabilities to be settled in shares and loss on disposal of subsidiaries.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UCOMMUNE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and USD, except for number of shares)



As of December 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD





(unaudited)

(unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 175,774

89,607

13,198 Term deposits 41,715

42,950

6,326 Short-term investments 37,930

14,350

2,114 Accounts receivable 86,200

66,369

9,775 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 135,830

169,277

24,933 Amounts due from related parties, current 52,611

31,052

4,573 Held-for-sale asset 356,233

-

- Total current assets 886,293

413,605

60,919











Non-current assets









Restricted cash 20,527

22,777

3,355 Long-term investments 29,329

79,768

11,749 Property and equipment, net 567,844

387,864

57,126 Right-of-use assets, net 1,851,729

1,299,685

191,423 Intangible assets, net 40,105

34,204

5,038 Goodwill 1,533,485

1,533,485

225,858 Rental deposit 98,486

76,507

11,268 Long-term prepaid expenses 116,363

116,173

17,110 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 884

544

80 Other assets, non-current 185

120,318

17,721 Total non-current assets 4,258,937

3,671,325

540,728 TOTAL ASSETS 5,145,230

4,084,930

601,647

UCOMMUNE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - continued (Amounts in thousands of RMB and USD, except for number of shares)



As of December 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD





(unaudited)

(unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings 138,647

86,276

12,707 Long-term borrowings, current portion 14,390

9,018

1,328 Accounts payable 325,682

235,294

34,655 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 276,577

254,330

37,459 Amounts due to related parties, current 43,251

77,537

11,420 Advance workspace membership fee 99,226

63,057

9,287 Contract liabilities 23,875

14,690

2,164 Income taxes payable 325

1,170

172 Deferred subsidy income 11,974

8,919

1,314 Convertible bond 69,762

-

- Held-for-sale liabilities 32,514

-

- Lease liabilities, current 589,467

588,375

86,658 Total current liabilities 1,625,690

1,338,666

197,164











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 5,000

20,707

3,050 Refundable deposits from members, non-current 14,308

21,008

3,094 Deferred tax liabilities 2,427

1,985

292 Lease liabilities, non-current 1,393,691

959,092

141,259 Total non-current liabilities 1,415,426

1,002,792

147,695 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,041,116

2,341,458

344,859











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 92

92

14 Subscription receivable (87)

(78)

(11) Additional paid-in capital 3,645,708

3,645,708

536,955 Statutory reserves 3,827

3,827

564 Accumulated deficit (1,750,475)

(2,093,781)

(308,381) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (926)

112

18 Total Ucommune Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 1,898,139

1,555,880

229,159 Noncontrolling interests 205,975

187,592

27,629 TOTAL EQUITY 2,104,114

1,743,472

256,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,145,230

4,084,930

601,647

UCOMMUNE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and USD, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

USD











Revenue:









Workspace membership revenue 419,634

346,162

50,984 Marketing and branding service revenue 403,484

207,357

30,540 Other service revenue 51,451

44,957

6,621 Total revenue 874,569

598,476

88,145











Cost of revenue:









Workspace membership (605,190)

(446,526)

(65,766) Marketing and branding service (364,442)

(189,077)

(27,848) Other services (47,722)

(47,222)

(6,955) Total cost of revenue (1,017,354)

(682,825)

(100,569) Operating expenses:









Impairment loss on long-lived assets (46,122)

(33,457)

(4,928) Pre-opening expenses (14,148)

-

- Sales and marketing expenses (48,344)

(22,853)

(3,366) General and administrative expenses (128,836)

(87,220)

(12,846) Remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests in connection with step acquisitions 386

-

- Change in fair value of advance for equity interests subscription (179,475)

-

- Loss from operations (559,324)

(227,879)

(33,564)











Interest income 4,901

4,233

623 Interest expense (7,960)

(14,962)

(2,204) Subsidy income 20,521

12,706

1,871 Impairment loss on long-term investments (2,000)

(3,507)

(517) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries -

(43,032)

(6,338) Other expense, net (20,469)

(84,176)

(12,398) Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investments (564,331)

(356,617)

(52,527) Provision for income taxes (4,780)

(2,330)

(343) (Loss)/gain from equity method investments (1,600)

144

21 Net loss (570,711)

(358,803)

(52,849) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,763)

(15,497)

(2,282) Net loss attributable to Ucommune Group Holdings Limited (551,948)

(343,306)

(50,567) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Ucommune Group Holdings Limited









- Basic (5.84)

(2.61)

(0.39) - Diluted (5.84)

(2.61)

(0.39) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share









- Basic 94,434,484

131,312,984

131,312,984 - Diluted 94,434,484

131,312,984

131,312,984

UCOMMUNE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and USD, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

USD











Net loss (570,711)

(358,803)

(52,849) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax









Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,220)

1,039

153 Total Comprehensive loss (572,931)

(357,764)

(52,696) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (18,793)

(15,496)

(2,282) Comprehensive loss attributable to Ucommune Group Holdings Limited's shareholders (554,138)

(342,268)

(50,414)

UCOMMUNE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and USD, except for number of shares and per share data)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD Net loss (570,711) (358,803) (52,849) Interest income (4,901) (4,233) (623) Interest expense 7,960 14,962 2,204 Provision for income taxes 4,780 2,330 343 Depreciation of property and equipment 78,637 31,009 4,567 Amortization of intangible assets 5,514 4,907 723 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (478,721) (309,828) (45,635) Impairment loss on long-lived assets 46,122 33,457 4,928 Change in fair value of liabilities to be settled in shares 179,475 - - Impairment loss on long-term investments 2,000 3,507 517 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries - 43,032 6,338 Other expense, net 20,469 84,176 12,398







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (230,655) (145,656) (21,454)

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss for the periods indicated:



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD Net loss (570,711) (358,803) (52,849) Impairment loss on long-lived assets 46,122 33,457 4,928 Change in fair value of liabilities to be settled in shares 179,475 - - Impairment loss on long-term investments 2,000 3,507 517 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries - 43,032 6,338







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (343,114) (278,807) (41,066)

