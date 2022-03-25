uCPE Market Size To Grow By USD 1.31 Billion | Cost Benefits Of uCPE To Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The cost benefits of uCPE is one of the key factors influencing the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of uCPE is increasing by network service providers and enterprises as it optimizes the total cost of users and helps in troubleshooting for complex applications and minimizes the process of management of stock-keeping unit cycles from multiple hardware vendors. By adopting uCPE, service providers can simplify logistics as well as focus on a few different unit sizes from a single vendor in order to fit different use case needs. These benefits of uCPE are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

is one of the key factors influencing the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of uCPE is increasing by network service providers and enterprises as it optimizes the total cost of users and helps in troubleshooting for complex applications and minimizes the process of management of stock-keeping unit cycles from multiple hardware vendors. By adopting uCPE, service providers can simplify logistics as well as focus on a few different unit sizes from a single vendor in order to fit different use case needs. These benefits of uCPE are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Security concerns and vulnerabilities is one of the key challenges expected to hinder the market growth. uCPE is deployed in either a non-secure or controlled environment utilizing remote automated installation processes like zero-touch provisioning, which brings an additional set of vulnerabilities that need to be assessed as well as addressed. For instance, remote zero-touch provisioning (ZTP), along with automated remote updates as well as upgrades, has now become a standard requirement for uCPE deployment. These capabilities are critical for delivering OPEX reduction and operation simplification.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The uCPE market report is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The on-premises deployment segment held the largest uCPE market share in 2020. The on-premises uCPE is priced as per the one-time perpetual license fee, including a recurring fee for support, training, and updates. Moreover, in the on-premises model, hardware and software are handled on the premises of organizations, which provides them control over systems and data. Such factors are expected to increase the on-premises uCPE adoption that will support the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for uCPE in North America . However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, 5G, SD-WAN, and infrastructure-as-a-service will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned



ADVA Optical Networking SE



Advantech Co. Ltd.



AudioCodes Ltd.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Dell Technologies Inc.



GTT Communications Inc.



Hawkeye Technologies



Intel Corp.



Juniper Networks Inc.



Tata Communications Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Satellite Modem Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Resistive RAM Market by Memory Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

uCPE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVA Optical Networking SE, Advantech Co. Ltd., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Hawkeye Technologies, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio