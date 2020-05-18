Udacity Appoints Former Global Marketing Head At Google Shopping As Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, has announced that it has appointed Kenny Kim as its new Chief Marketing Officer effective today. With nearly twenty years of experience in marketing, Kim joins the company from Google, where he served as the Global Head of Growth Marketing for Google Shopping.

As Udacity continues to add new courses and Nanodegree® programs to its already vast library, Kim will oversee the company's continued efforts to raise awareness of the skilling capabilities that Udacity offers to workers around the globe. Most recently, Udacity launched the AI for Healthcare Nanodegree program, in conjunction with experts from Microsoft Research, Genentech, and more.

"Kenny is a strategic leader with a diverse marketing background. His experience helping build disruptive, category-defining companies into lasting brands comes at a perfect time for us," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "With Udacity's business accelerating globally and expanding rapidly into the enterprise and government markets, we look forward to Kenny helping us become the market leader in upskilling the world's workers in the careers of the future."

"Udacity's commitment to providing business leaders, their employees, and also individuals with the skills they'll need for the future is a powerful mission," said Kim. "I'm eager to do my part to help Udacity transform online education by connecting its new programs and existing solutions to their growing base of partners and learners."

While at Google, Kim oversaw performance marketing and advertising for Google Shopping. Previously, he led the marketing teams for both NatureBox and SquareTrade. Kim also held leadership roles at other high-growth startups, such as Trulia and Hotwire, as well as more established brands like American Express and Ticketmaster.

Udacity trains the world's workforce for the in-demand careers of today and tomorrow by fostering lifelong, self-driven learning. The company offers individuals and enterprise workers the opportunity to gain the deep, practitioner-level skills they will need to thrive in a technology-driven future through a combination of real-world projects and online courses, developed in conjunction with industry experts. Udacity's Nanodegrees® span state-of-the-art topics like software development, data analytics, artificial intelligence / machine learning, cloud computing, digital marketing, and product management.

