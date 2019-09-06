Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns Recalled Due To Potential Presence Of Foreign Material

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Bag Closure

Code UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z 10-6-98997-80913-2 00-6-98997-80913-5 191971U

The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased. There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Kristine Mulford

312-549-5522

kristine.mulford@conagra.com

SOURCE Conagra Brands