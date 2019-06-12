UEI College - Chula Vista Grand Opening New Campus Location on June 25

CHULA VISTA, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College, a national provider of postsecondary career education, will celebrate the move of the Chula Vista campus to its new location at 1261 3rd Avenue, Suite A. The Grand Opening celebration will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 25th at the new campus location in Chula Vista. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The ribbon cutting will be performed by the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce officials, City of Chula Vista City council members as well as other community leaders. There will be other additional guests, along with students from the UEI College Chula Vista campus who will share their personal experiences at the new campus.

"We are ecstatic to have a new campus for our Chula Vista students to succeed and build their futures. With the new location, we were able to expand our footprint and now offer the Automotive Technician program," says David Movsesian, UEI College in Chula Vista Campus President. "Having support from the Chula Vista community gives additional encouragement for our students to be successful in their achievements. Our students work extremely hard; come to the grand opening and you will see how amazing they really are."

Come enjoy music, refreshments, meet-and-greet with faculty and instructors, campus tours, and more!

Where: UEI College – Chula Vista Campus

1261 3rd Ave, Suite A | Chula Vista, CA 91911

When: Tuesday, June 25

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Who Can Attend: Open to the public

UEI College has made hands-on training available to students in the San Diego market, including Chula Vista and San Marcos communities, offering programs in healthcare, trades and business. Programs include Business Office Administration, Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Office Specialist, Automotive Technician, Criminal Justice, and Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students can train for entry-level careers by utilizing the skills learned in class and start building their future in as few as 9.5 months.

For more information about the Grand Opening, contact:

UEI College – Chula Vista

David Movsesian, Campus President

Phone: 619-739-4643

Email: 216278@email4pr.com

SOURCE UEI College

Related Links

https://www.uei.edu

