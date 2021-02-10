UFC GYM® Appoints Adam Sedlack To Chief Executive Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, announced today the promotion of Adam Sedlack to Chief Executive Officer while the brand's former CEO, Mark Mastrov, will move on as Executive Chairman. A fitness industry veteran, Sedlack possesses nearly three decades of experience in health club industry leadership roles and, specifically, spent about 12 of those years as UFC GYM's President. Alongside Mastrov, Sedlack joined UFC GYM as co-founder in 2008 and helped build the concept from the ground-up, now growing the brand's footprint to more than 150 locations throughout 37 countries with over 800 locations in development globally.

(PRNewsfoto/UFC GYM) (PRNewsfoto/UFC GYM)

In 2020 alone, despite a turbulent year for the fitness industry, Sedlack's leadership paved the way for UFC GYM to expand across 10 company owned locations and 15 additional franchise locations worldwide, laying the blueprint for growth in 2021 with the brand's first openings in Japan, China, Thailand, Israel, Netherlands, Germany, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan slated for later this year. Furthermore, UFC GYM invested in the future of health and wellness by launching its UFC FIT model in Puyallup, Washington just last month. The model features a group fitness studio, weight room, robust cardio equipment, Olympic size swimming pool, sauna room, full-service locker room, post-workout treatment area and indoor basketball court.

"I've shadowed Mark's iconic leadership since 1994 and watched as the UFC GYM business model reshaped our industry and set the tone for the future of fitness. Over the years, we've built an incredible team and, in the wake of the pandemic, our dedicated corporate employees, franchisees, field leaders and fitness enthusiasts stood together through the toughest of times under a common goal, to make the world a better place through health and wellness. Being a part of UFC GYM's foundational story from the start has been an honor and I am humbled to step up to this extended leadership position," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "Looking ahead, UFC GYM's position in the fitness industry has never been better and 2021 will be our biggest year yet. Overall, I am very grateful to guide this team that represents UFC GYM's goal in bringing purpose to fitness through work ethic and passion to create a legacy."

In his new role, Sedlack will propel the brand's extensive development further doubling UFC GYM's corporate footprint in the new year, starting with the brand's debut in Las Vegas, Nevada next month. Fueling the brand's continued expansion is its unique offer to guests as a one-stop-shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Water Aerobics, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing, Kickboxing Conditioning, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Additionally, UFC GYM's premium position in the fitness industry has attracted top-tier athletes like Alex Rodriguez and many iconic UFC fighters to join in the rapid development as pioneers in their own markets.



"Starting UFC GYM over a decade ago, our goal was to offer a unique, premium, and wholistic fitness experience to members at an affordable price that couldn't be found elsewhere. Beginning this journey, I knew I needed a fortified team by my side and, after working alongside Adam at 24 Hour Fitness for 17 years, he was instantly one of the first people who came to mind," said Mark Mastrov, Executive Chairman of UFC GYM. "It's incredible to see how far this brand has come, even despite obstacles seen throughout the past year. Adam has been a true pillar of that success for our brand and it's a pleasure to continue working alongside him in his new role."

Beyond development in 2021, UFC GYM will elevate the member experience through partnerships alongside ABC Financials, a customer relationship management provider, MyZone, the group fitness digital technology system, Club Connect, a top-rated gym software, and FORTË, the live streaming workout platform. UFC GYM will also officially roll out RECOVERY to all new company owned and operated locations, complementing member workouts through cryotherapy, compression, percussion massage, and more.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand. For franchising information, visit https://ufcgymfranchise.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com . For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com . Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM , and youtube.com/UFCgym .

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC® was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC® is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE UFC GYM