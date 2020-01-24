UFC GYM® Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Special Guests Dana White, Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, Jessica Eye

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding fitness franchise that creates training programs for all levels and ages inspired by the regimens of UFC athletes, welcomes fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike to attend an event in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of UFC GYM Concord, taking place Saturday, January 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 1975 Diamond Boulevard, Concord, CA 94520, this 36,795 square-foot fitness facility features everything needed to TRAIN DIFFERENT®, including a wide range of dynamic group classes, bag room, mat room, functional training area with indoor turf, strength training and cardio training equipment, and an ArmBar Café.

The celebration includes an appearance by UFC President, Dana White, and meet and greet opportunities with UFC Hall of Famers Forrest Griffin and BJ Penn, along with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye.

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally acclaimed UFC athletes, providing members of all ages with everything they need to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

During the anniversary celebration, guests will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of MMA-inspired fitness classes, including Boxng Conditioning with Frankie Edgar and a HIIT style Daily Ultimate Training® with Jessica Eye.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS :

8 a.m. Gym opens for members and guests 9 a.m. Daily Ultimate Training with Jessica Eye 9 a.m. Kickboxing Skills and Techniques 10 a.m. Boxing Conditioning with Frankie Edgar 10 a.m. Family Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar with BJ Penn 10 a.m. Dance Party Group Fitness Class 11 a.m. Youth MMA Class 11 a.m. Meet and Greet with Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, Jessica Eye. 12 p.m. Awards Ceremony 1 p.m. MMA Demonstrations

UFC GYM has opened more than 150 locations around the world, including the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Egypt, India, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to corporate-owned Signature clubs, UFC GYM offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit UFCGYMFranchise.com .

UFC GYM® Concord is located at 1975 Diamond Boulevard, Concord, CA 94520 and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To reach UFC GYM Concord, call (925) 265-8130.

About UFC GYM®:

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and nearly 1,000 locations in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit UFCGYMFranchise.com. For more information, please visit ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for the latest news and trends.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 60 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

