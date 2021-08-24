UFC GYM® Set To Celebrate Fourth Anniversary Of Huntington Beach Location

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, is set to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Huntington Beach location on Saturday, Aug. 28. The day will be complete with a lineup of the brand's signature fitness classes featuring special guest UFC athlete instructors, a meet and greet with UFC athletes, a vendor village, the chance to win prizes, and more.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the fourth anniversary of UFC GYM Huntington Beach, one of the most successful locations around the globe," UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer Adam Sedlack said. "This location is really a reflection of the community – from local athletes who enjoy training in multiple disciplines like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and boxing to members who are looking for inclusive group fitness classes or the latest in strength and cardio training. We are also excited to introduce an all new pre- and post- workout Recovery area featuring Cryotherapy, Percussion Massage, and more to provide our members with a balanced fitness experience. UFC GYM Huntington Beach offers a Train Different experience like no other!"

To help celebrate the anniversary, well-known UFC athletes and mixed martial arts coaches will be onsite leading classes, demonstrations, and seminars. The lineup of guest athletes includes UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn and Urijah Faber; as well as former UFC strawweight champion and current No. 3 ranked strawweight Carla Esparza; No. 4 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern; No. 4 ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori; and top coach Jason Parillo.

The 42,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest UFC GYM locations and offers group fitness studios, a weight room, bag room, robust cardio and strength training equipment, sauna room, full-service locker room, an Octagon®, Kids Club, ArmBar Café and more. The day's lineup of classes, special events and more will include:

6 a.m. – Open for workouts

– Open for workouts 7:30 a.m. – Vendor village

– Vendor village 7:30 a.m. – Cycle

– Cycle 8 a.m. – Les Mills BodyPump™

– Les Mills BodyPump™ 8:30 a.m. – Bodycombat in the Octagon; Recovery demonstration

– Bodycombat in the Octagon; Recovery demonstration 9 a.m. – Kickboxing with special guest, Chuck Liddell

– Kickboxing with special guest, 10 a.m. – Youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu; HIIT MyZone event; Women's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with Carla Esparza

– Youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu; HIIT MyZone event; Women's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with 11 a.m. – Yoga; Boxing skills and technique with Jason Parillo and Mackenzie Dern

– Yoga; Boxing skills and technique with and 11:30 a.m. – Les Mills CORE

– Les Mills CORE Noon – Recovery demonstration; Open mat Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with BJ Penn

1 p.m. – MMA seminar with Marvin Vettori and Urijah Faber

– MMA seminar with and 2 p.m. – UFC athlete meet and greet

– UFC athlete meet and greet 3 p.m. – Anniversary raffles, prizes and giveaways

UFC GYM members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six through 15, as well as a childcare service, are available to support fitness for the whole family.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit ufcgymfranchise.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 166 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

