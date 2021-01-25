UFC GYM® To Open First UFC FIT® Location In Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the launch of its new UFC FIT® concept with the first-ever location opening in Puyallup, Washington. Located at 307 37th Southeast Avenue, Puyallup's UFC FIT® will be offering founding member specials through opening day on Saturday, January 30.

This new $5 million-dollar, 38,000 square foot facility will feature a group fitness studio, weight room, robust cardio equipment, Olympic size swimming pool, sauna room, full-service locker room, post-workout treatment area and indoor basketball court. All members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Water Aerobics, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning.



The new club will also continue UFC GYM's tradition and values as one of the only family fitness focused companies by offering youth programming for kids ages 6 through 15 along with a childcare service.

"This is a very exciting time for us at UFC GYM as we launch UFC FIT in Puyallup," UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. "The new, 38,000 sq. ft. gym is a unique concept that allows guests to experience the benefits of multiple boutique fitness classes all under one roof. From boxing and indoor cycling to Zumba® and yoga, there's truly something for everyone at this premium location. With that, we encourage all members to find the best version of themselves in our community of like-minded fitness enthusiasts. We're thrilled to bring our luxury fitness center and 'TRAIN DIFFERENT®' mentality to the residents of Puyallup, who have continued to show a strong interest in prioritizing their health and wellness alongside us."

Following Washington state guidelines, UFC FIT is preparing to open at limited capacity foremost by ensuring the safety of members and employees through enhanced safety and cleaning protocols. Measures include detailed cleaning schedules, increased cleaning stations, socially distanced equipment, proper facial covering, signage to communicate safety practices, temperature screenings, and more.

UFC FIT programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. For more information on exclusive member presale rates visit www.ufcfit.com/locations/puyallup/ or call (253) 432-8322.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit https://ufcgymfranchise.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com . For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com . Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM , and youtube.com/UFCgym .

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC® was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC® is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

