UFC® Teams Up with UPshow and Joe Hand Promotions to Offer Streaming Packages for Bars and Restaurants

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a partnership with UPshow , the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform, to deliver in-venue, streaming sports entertainment packages to retail and hospitality businesses across the United States for UFC Pay-Per-View events. The effort will be managed through Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants and other public viewing venues.

"As technology advances, it is important for UFC content to remain easily accessible," said Adam Layton, Vice President of International and Content, UFC. "OTT is becoming increasingly popular and we're excited to partner with both UPshow and Joe Hand Promotions to market to a strategically important segment of our audience, commercial establishments."

Through this partnership, UPshow and Joe Hand Promotions will offer U.S. customers exclusive packages with the option to directly stream marquee UFC events through UPshow's platform. These packages were designed with sports bars in mind by ensuring venues achieve optimum engagement and create exciting entertainment experiences that keep customers coming back.

Packages start at $99 and include live UFC Pay-Per-View purchase options, commercial space to promote menu items and upcoming events, relevant sports highlights, trivia, an interactive social media wall, video channels and sports books. For more information, please visit www.info.upshow.tv .

"Streaming has exploded in the at-home space and UPshow is now helping businesses take advantage of the most relevant and trending content on TVs inside their venues," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "Given that streaming top content is a big initiative at UPshow, partnering with UFC and Joe Hand Promotions was a natural next step. Aligning our brands will drive even more over-the-top entertainment experiences to consumers all over the world. We're incredibly honored to be working with two remarkable organizations that are leading in entertainment and content."

As the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world, UFC has emerged as one of the most prolific sports entertainment brands, boasting 40+ live events a year. Events produced by UFC draw customers to TVs in-home and in-venue, providing a unique group entertainment experience.

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants and other public viewing venues, has been bringing fan communities together to watch the best sports entertainment for nearly 50 years. Their 20-year partnership with UFC allows them to distribute UFC pay-per-view events (as well as other sports content) to thousands of commercial venues across the U.S.

"As sports bars and restaurants look for new ways to attract customers into their establishments, UPshow offers unique streaming content that engages customers and keeps them interested through sports highlights, sports betting odds, trivia, limited and upcoming menu offerings," said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. "We're excited to partner with UPshow and UFC and make this terrific content available to our bar and restaurant partners."

About UFC®:

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform for retail and hospitality businesses. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv.

About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants and other public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000 events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand their customer base and increase their late-night revenues. Their 20-year partnership with the UFC allows them to distribute UFC pay-per-view fights and top sports events to millions of consumers around the world.

