UFC Welterweight Main Event Scheduled Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bracing for its UFC 228: "Woodley vs. Till" mixed martial arts (MMA) event. In preparation for the Welterweight title champion match, cbdMD has teamed up with Tyron Woodley (18-3-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC), UFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Fox Sports Analyst, and host of Hollywood Beatdown on TMZ.

The main event is set to take place Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the American Airlines Center, after challenger Darren Till (17-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) met his controversial weigh-in.