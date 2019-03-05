UFCW 951: Executive Order from Whitmer Means Better Protection for Cannabis Workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday to abolish the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation and the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board, and instead created the Marijuana Regulatory Agency within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Governor Whitmer believes state laws related to medical marijuana can be more effectively and efficiently administered by combining previous authorities, functions and duties into one modernized process.

"Both cannabis workers and consumers rely on the licensing process to be effective," John Cakmakci, UFCW 951 president, said. "The previous licensing board struggled to make timely decisions when approving medical cannabis licenses which can really stall operations and make it difficult for the livelihood of the workers involved, who also need to meet the needs of patients and other clients."

The new system should allow for more predictability in the process which will allow for more applicants in the cannabis space.

"This is an important issue and I appreciate Governor Whitmer's leadership," Cakmakci said. "Reducing bureaucracy and creating an easier licensing process will better protect cannabis workers' jobs and help all cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan."

UFCW 951 represents approximately 30,000 workers across Michigan employed at a variety of companies including Meijer, Kroger, Rite Aid, JBS, JLL, Knouse Foods, LM Foods, Pearson Foods, Polly's, Harding's and Hallmark Living.

