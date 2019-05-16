UFCW Local 1776KS Members Approve ShopRite Contract

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCW Local 1776KS members at Philadelphia-area ShopRite Supermarkets have voted to ratify a new union contract for over 2,500 ShopRite workers. Workers from six ShopRite employers came out to two union meetings today to hear details and vote on the tentative agreement, which includes wage increases, benefit protections, and more.

Negotiations with the ShopRite employers began in early 2018 and continued over many months, wrapping up just recently on May 3rd. The 5-year pact protects benefits, increases wages, expands non-discrimination language, requires earlier notification of scheduling, and provides for additional shop stewards.

"I want to thank our bargaining committee for their hard work," said Local 1776KS president, Wendell Young IV. "I am incredibly proud of this membership who stood together and worked to negotiate an agreement that raises wages and protects benefits. I am happy to see a good contract come out of this committee's dedication."

The 5-year agreement covers members from six area ShopRite employers, Ammons Supermarkets, Browns Superstores, Collins Family Market, Colligas Family Market, R & R Shoprite, and GMS Zallie Holdings, which span Southeastern Pennsylvania. UFCW Local 1776KS represents over 35,000 union members, including supermarket workers across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and New York.

SOURCE UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State