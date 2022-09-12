UFO: S.H.A.D.O Technical Operations Manual Available November 14 from Anderson Entertainment

Oversize, Lavishly Illustrated New Book Immerses Readers Deep in the World of Gerry Anderson's Cult-Favorite Alien Invasion Series, UFO.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The imaginative world of Gerry Anderson's 1970 British cult sci-fi series UFO will explode to life again with the November 14, 2022, release of the UFO: S.H.A.D.O. Technical Operations Manual. Written by Chris Thompson and Andrew Clements, and published by Anderson Entertainment, the UFO: S.H.A.D.O. Technical Operations Manual immerses readers in the classic show, which followed the Supreme Headquarters Alien Defense Organization as it defended Earth in the face of a significantly advanced alien menace – all while maintaining absolute secrecy of its efforts and methods from the general population. UFO preceded the hit Anderson science-fiction series Space: 1999 and shares much of its design aesthetic.

The UFO: S.H.A.D.O. Technical Operations Manual, available November 14, 2022, from Anderson Entertainment

Across the oversized (11.8" x 9" x 1") and lavishly illustrated (150+ brand-new illustrations) hardcover book's 208 pages, Thompson and Clements explore S.H.A.D.O.'s history, introduce readers to the show's inventive vehicles and equipment via illustrations and blueprints, and share an overview of everything known about the dangerous unidentified aliens, a dying race that – in 1980 -- abducts humans and harvests their organs. The series ran for one 26-episode season, from 1970 to 1971, with the pilot directed by Gerry Anderson based on a teleplay he wrote with Sylvia Anderson and Tony Barwick.

"Dad would have absolutely loved this book, and I'm sure UFO fans will, too!" said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and managing director of Anderson Entertainment. "Chris and Andrew have done a stunning job, and the illustrations are absolutely out of this world. They've done UFO and the Anderson name proud."

Anderson Entertainment will publish UFO: S.H.A.D.O. Technical Operations Manual on November 14, 2022. It will be priced at US $46.00/CAN $60/UK £39.99, with preorders starting in late September 2022. Anderson Entertainment will also offer a Special Edition, limited to 500 units worldwide, which will include an individually numbered S.H.A.D.O. ID badge, replica S.H.A.D.O. document wallet, and selected S.H.A.D.O. paraphernalia showcased in a custom presentation. It will cost US $114/ CAN $150/ UK £99.99, with an online pre-order launching in late September.

ABOUT ANDERSON ENTERTAINMENT: Originally founded by legendary creator Gerry Anderson (1929-2012), Anderson Entertainment continues today to build on his incredible more than 60-year-long legacy of globally successful, nostalgic, and family-friendly TV and film IP. The company's wide-ranging competencies span from licensing to merchandising, content creation to fanbase nurturing, and from consulting on Anderson and cult IP-related projects to Anderson's own direct-to-consumer and licensing operations. www.anderson-entertainment.co.uk.

