UGE Awarded Five-Site Solar Portfolio, It's Largest US Project to Date

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UGE International Ltd. ("UGE") (TSX VENTURE: UGE, OTCQB: UGEIF), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a portfolio of solar projects with a confidential US client, with a total project value in excess of CAD$11 million.

The portfolio consists of five rooftop solar systems, with a scope of work that includes the development, engineering, and deployment of the projects, and is expected to be carried out throughout the remainder of 2018 and most of 2019.

About UGE: UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and long-term economic benefit. With over 360 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

CONTACT: Christina Boyd, (416) 309 8722

SOURCE UGE International Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.ugei.com

