UgenTec and Eurofins announce collaboration on artificial intelligence for high-throughput molecular testing

Eurofins Genescan Technologies taps UgenTec's FastFinder Analysis module for molecular test portfolio

BOSTON and HASSELT, Belgium and FREIBURG, Germany, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eurofins GeneScan Technologies GmbH and UgenTec announced a collaboration on the development of assay plugins for Eurofins GeneScan Technologies' portfolio of molecular biology kits on UgenTec's real-time PCR analysis software platform, FastFinder. The partnership will enable Eurofins to deploy their assays at scale with analysis and automated result reporting included, ensuring the fast sample-to-result times required in food, feed and seed testing.

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies offers a unique and extensive portfolio of kits based on RNA/ DNA detection using real-time PCR. The product lines cover DNA extraction kits, the detection of pathogenic microorganisms and viruses as well as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), animal and plant species.

FastFinder analysis is a software module that uses artificial intelligence to support the analysis and interpretation of qPCR data. Trained on over a billion data points across hundreds of assays, FastFinder takes any assay on any common PCR device and minimizes hands-on time. It allows diagnostic companies to standardize the way their assay is used in the field or by their service laboratories, making interpretation operator-independent and reducing time-to-result.

With FastFinder, laboratory end-users standardize their workflow on a uniform, online, device-agnostic qPCR software platform. For Eurofins, this ensures 100% reproducibility in testing workflows, while accelerating assay roll-out, simplifying support to laboratories, and providing customers with an integrated solution from raw data to report.

"The testing laboratories are facing a technical revolution, involving automation, robotics and integrated workflows," said Nicholas Krohn, Managing Director at Eurofins GeneScan Technologies. "FastFinder offers us a platform, which allows us to combine an existing evaluation platform based on AI technology and our more than 25 years of experience in the field of molecular testing, to offer our customers a unique solution in results interpretation and workflow optimization."

"The sensitivity and specificity of real-time PCR brings powerful technology to the food, feed and seed identification, quality and safety testing market," said Steven Verhoeven, CEO at UgenTec. "We're excited to see our technology contribute to Eurofins' acclaimed quality standards. Automating the evaluation of Eurofins GeneScan Technologies' products, data processing and interpretation will simplify Eurofins' route to commercial & regulatory success."

In the collaboration, UgenTec will develop artificially intelligent software components for Eurofins GeneScan Technologies' assays, called assay plugins, which are deployed into the FastFinder analysis software used in testing labs. While the FastFinder software platform is standardized globally, assay plugins are specific to Eurofins GeneScan Technologies ' assay technology and will be validated together with the assays UgenTec builds its software platform under a certified ISO13485 Medical Device Quality Management System to assure its software meets the high standards required in the routine diagnostic space. By partnering with UgenTec, laboratories and MDx companies tap into years of experience, bringing CE-IVD software to the market.

About Eurofins GeneScan Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins GeneScan Technologies is a provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of Food & Feed Safety. Eurofins GeneScan Technologies offers a broad range of product kits for food pathogens, GMOs, animal and plant species detection and DNA/RNA extraction.

The in-house R&D teams have expertise in developing a wide range of assays. Uncompromised quality and fast results are key to our service.

About UgenTec

UgenTec is a molecular laboratory software provider servicing molecular labs, assay and instrument providers globally across applications in Clinical Molecular Diagnostics, Veterinary health, Crop Science, Breeding and Seed Health. UgenTec is headquartered in Hasselt, Belgium with offices in Boston, MA and its FastFinder platform has a global installed base of over 100 molecular labs and partnerships with leading molecular diagnostics vendors.

FastFinder is a modular, clinical grade Software as a Service platform using AI methods allowing labs of all sizes to standardize and automate their molecular workflows. FastFinder's modules include Analysis, Genotyper and Workflow.

FastFinder Analysis is the real-time PCR data analysis suite, it allows laboratories to automate any real-time PCR assay, on any device. It also allows diagnostics manufacturers to do simplify rolling out their tests to large customer bases.

FastFinder Genotyper is the end-point PCR data analysis suite, focused on ultra-high throughput labs performing high volumes of end-point PCRs. It automates the laborious data analysis process of correctly identifying homo/ heterozygotes by means of intelligent algorithms.

FastFinder Workflow is the data processing solution for molecular workflows. It fills the gap between LIMS systems and allows labs to holistically track their samples across the workflow, create optimised plate setups and manage lab robotics.

