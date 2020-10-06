UGG And Zappos.Com Launch Inclusive Footwear Collection

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Zappos for the launch of UGG UNIVERSAL . Not only has Zappos created Zappos Adaptive, a curated shopping experience that makes fashion functional and available to all, but they have encouraged us to adapt our heritage styles, so they are now truly accessible. We are very proud to be part of the Zappos Adaptive program ," said Andrea O'Donnell , President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands.

"We greatly value our partnership with UGG, a brand who shares our deep commitment for championing inclusivity and reducing inequalities within the fashion industry," said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager, Zappos Adaptive. "To bring this collection to life, we worked side-by-side hosting focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback. We're humbled by the experience of getting to play a part in the UGG brand's first-ever universal design."

The UGG® UNIVERSAL collection features the Classic Short and Neumel reimagined with adaptive features such as oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs, and toggle-adjusted stretch laces. The Classic Short style comes in Chestnut and Black colorways and the Neumel in Chestnut, Black and Grey. Exclusive to Zappos.com until 2022, the collection includes women's and men's styles ranging from sizes 5-18 and kids' product ranging from sizes 10-6 with a price point between $130-$170.

The UGG® UNIVERSAL Collection is available now exclusively on Zappos.com.

Both UGG® and Zappos Adaptive share a deep commitment to inclusivity and equality for all. Throughout the process of bringing this collection to life, both companies came together and hosted customer focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback to ensure the products addressed a variety of needs and are tailored with a universal design.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com. @ugg #feelUGG

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Zappos Adaptive

The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.

