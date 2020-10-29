UGG Unveils Kids' 'Candy Collection'

Launching Oct. 31, the new collection reimagines the Neumel with sparkly metallic leather, mirroring the famous Kisses wrapper; and warm orange and brown suedes for the Reese's iteration, with a heel counter reminiscent of the iconic peanut butter cup. The collection also updates the UGG® Classic boot with vibrant red suede inspired by the twisted Twizzlers treat. Available in sizes for big kids and toddlers, each style is lined in cozy UGGplush™, offering the brand's signature soft feel, and everything else a kid can dream of—seamless wearability, lasting design, and a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for all-day play, comfort and style.

All three candy collaborations feature a delicious spin on the plush baby Bixbee style for infants, made from soft fleece inside and out.

The UGG® Candy Collection will be exclusively available on Oct. 31, in stores and online at Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs Sports nationwide.

Product Profile Images

Credit: UGG®

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com. @ugg #feelUGG

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

Press Contacts:

UGG®

Maricia Josephs

Associate Manager, Global PR

Office: (212) 247-8552 x2782

Mobile: (404) 860-5101

[email protected]

SOURCE UGG

Related Links

http://www.ugg.com

