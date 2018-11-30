UGM Dallas Supports Operation Care International for Largest Event in US to Benefit Homeless Community

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Gospel Mission (UGM) Dallas joined over 3,000 volunteers during Operation Care's 15th Annual Christmas Gift event. The event provided over 10,000 homeless individuals, veterans and impoverished families with coats, shoes, blankets, toys, meals, haircuts and eye care. The children in attendance enjoyed bounce houses, pony rides and a zipline. Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings, declared December 15th "Operation Care Christmas Gift Day."

"It was truly an honor to join so many organizations, businesses, church groups and individuals in the Dallas community with the sole focus to share the holiday spirit with the homeless and impoverished community," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of Union Gospel Mission Dallas. "The holidays can be a hard time emotionally and physically for the homeless and this event truly exemplified the hope the holidays offer."

The day included entertainment by Four Time ICMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Mary James. Nick Vujicic, Life Without Limbs Founder, shared with those in attendance an encouraging and inspirational message. Others in attendance included Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings; Miss America's Outstanding Teen, London Hibbs; Former NFL Player, Devin Wyman; International Basketball Player, Randy Shepherd; Cardboard Box Ministries CEO and Founder, Bobby Hayden, Jr; Ron and Beth Hall, Same Kind of Different as Me Foundation; The Time Group, WiseLift; Rebuilding Our Heroes; Med-Thrive; Golden Touch Barber College; Off the Bone Barbeque and On-Air Media. The thousands of volunteers worked diligently to offer one-on-one interaction with those in attendance showering them with love and attention. Click here for photo

"We are extremely grateful to all the volunteers and organizations who helped us make this event possible," commented Susie Jennings, President/Founder of Operation Care International. "Working together, we can make a difference in the lives of others."

Union Gospel Mission Dallas will continue to support the homeless through the holidays at their Calvert Men's Shelter and Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter. For more information on Union Gospel Mission Dallas, please visit www.ugmdallas.org. For more information on Operation Care, visit www.operationcareinternational.org.

