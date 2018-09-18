UH Law Center and ADL to host 'Conversation' on state of police-community relations

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center in partnership with the Southwest Region of the Anti-Defamation League are bringing together law enforcement, criminal justice experts, community leaders, and civil rights advocates on Oct. 26 for "A Conversation on Policing and Community Relations."

The day-long conference will examine the current climate from both perspectives, discuss police policies and practices, review judicial and departmental efforts to monitor and reform, and consider future needs and steps to improve relations.

Dean Leonard M. Baynes and David Friedman, ADL Vice-President for Law Enforcement & Community Relations, will participate in the discussion with panelists including:

Arif Alikhan , Director, Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy

, Director, Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy Lauren-Elaine Brown , Engagement Specialist, American Civil Liberties Union

, Engagement Specialist, American Civil Liberties Union Vera Bumpers , Houston Metro Police Chief

, Metro Police Chief Judge Susie Morgan , United States District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana

, District Court, Eastern District of Sheryl Victorian , Assistant Chief, Houston Police Department

, Assistant Chief, Police Department Quentin Williams , Founder & CEO, Dedication to Community

, Founder & CEO, Dedication to Community Michelle Wirzberger, Esq. , Chief, Consent Decree Implementation

The program will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26, in Krost Hall on the University of Houston Law Center campus. It is free and open to the public. Attorneys receive 1.5 hours of CLE credit.

