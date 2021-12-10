UHD TV Market to grow at a CAGR of 15% by 2025 |4K Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the UHD TV Market - Download a Free Sample Report !

The UHD TV market covers the following areas:

The UHD TV market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies demand for UHD TV as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the lack of 4K content may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The UHD TV market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

The UHD TV market analysis includes segmentation by resolution (4K and 8K) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

39% of the growth will originate from APAC for the UHD TV market. South Korea (Republic of Korea) and China are the key markets for UHD TV in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of dual-income households will facilitate the UHD TV market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Companies Mentioned

The UHD TV market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing advanced technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

MIRC Electronics Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

The UHD TV market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

UHD TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 56.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

