UHD TV Market to record USD 313.44 Bn growth; Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, and Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " UHD TV Market by Display Type, Screen Size, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to increase by USD 313.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period. The market structure is fragmented with the presence of several players. Top vendors hold a significant share of the market. These vendors are adopting several growth strategies to expand their market shares as well as their customer base. The report provides a detailed insight into the vendor landscape, product launches, and successful strategies adopted by key vendors. Download PDF Report Sample Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UHD TV Market 2022-2026

The market is at the growth stage of the product lifecycle, which is characterized by increased sales and a decline in the cost per customer. The intense competition and increasing technological advances are significant challenges for vendors. They are competing based on features, technologies, displays, and prices. The competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, vendors are introducing advanced technologies. For instance, LG is adding both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant to its UHD LCD TV product line. Such advances, in terms of product design and utility, will differentiate the products of vendors.

The report identifies Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., Vu Televisions, Xiaomi Inc, and Dynavision Ltd are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for UHD will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global UHD TV Market is segmented as below:

Type

4K



8K

The market growth in the 4K UHD TV segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for 4K resolution UHD TVs, especially from developing countries such as China is driving the growth of the segment.

Display Type

LED



QLED



OLED

The demand for LED UHD TVs has been significant in the market. The LED display is the oldest and the most convenient format of the TV display. Most UHD TVs sold today come with LED display formats. The segment is driven by the energy efficiency and higher light intensity offered by LED screens.

Screen Size

50-59 inches screen size



60-69 inches screen size



40-49 inches screen size



70 inches and above screen size

The 50-59 inches screen size segment will observe maximum growth in the market. The increase in disposable income in developing countries and the evolution of average-sized TV sets are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 50% of the global market share. The region is home to several leading UHD TV manufacturers. Also, the region comprises the leading vendors of IC drivers, panel displays, and OEMs. These factors coupled with the increase in purchasing power among consumers, especially in China and India are driving the growth of the UHD TV market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our UHD TV market report covers the following areas:

UHD TV Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the UHD TV market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the UHD TV market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

UHD TV Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist UHD TV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the UHD TV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UHD TV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UHD TV market vendors

UHD TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 313.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., Vu Televisions, Xiaomi Inc, and Dynavision Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Screen Size



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Display Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Display Type

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Display Type



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Display Type

5.3 LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 QLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on QLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on QLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on QLED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on QLED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 OLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on OLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OLED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on OLED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on OLED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Display Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Display Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Screen Size - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Screen Size - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Screen Size

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Screen Size



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Screen Size

6.3 50-59 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on 50-59 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on 50-59 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on 50-59 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on 50-59 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 60-69 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on 60-69 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on 60-69 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on 60-69 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on 60-69 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 40-49 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on 40-49 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on 40-49 inches screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on 40-49 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on 40-49 inches screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 70 inches and above screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on 70 inches and above screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on 70 inches and above screen size - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on 70 inches and above screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on 70 inches and above screen size - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Screen Size

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Screen Size ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on 4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on 4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on 4K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on 4K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 8K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on 8K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on 8K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on 8K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on 8K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 122: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 124: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 126: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 127: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 128: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 129: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 130: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 131: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 132: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.6 LG Corp.

Exhibit 147: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 161: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 166: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 171: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 172: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 173: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 174: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Segment focus

12.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 176: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

