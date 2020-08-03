UiPath: Innovation in automation and the impact of COVID-19 | Business Chief EMEA

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [BizClik Media Group (BMG)], announced today the release of Business Chief EMEA August 2020 edition.

This month's cover features Chris Duddridge, Area Vice President and Managing Director at UiPath (UK and Ireland). Duddridge discusses the current automation trends, innovation and the impact of COVID-19. "What initially drew me to UiPath was its people and being a part of a new emerging technology sector which was growing faster than any other I'd ever experienced."

In addition to UiPath we speak to, Panasonic's John Harris, General Manager - Euro Tech Strategy, Ian Woozley, Head of Supply Chain Solutions and Jonathan Tucker, General Manager - Solutions & Engineering, who provide their insight into how the company builds, maintains and expands its customer relationships using technology.

Elsewhere, within the our August edition Conor Fennelly, LEVERIS founder and CEO, discusses how the company is reinventing banking with its innovative, cloud-native platform, discusses how data and data analytics is driving change in commodities; Ciara Mullan, VP of Transition and Transformation at T-Systems tells us about implementing transformation in a challenging climate and Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets, Capgemini, discusses the impact of COVID-19 in EMEA for investor management.

Furthermore, we learn from Accenture, how digitisation is redefining HR, and the ways cloud platforms can help organisations stay ahead, and our Top 10 ranks the most valuable digital technology brands in the EMEA region based on their market value.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from ISG, CRU Group, Basefarm, DPR, Atom Bank, Leveris, TerraCycle, Absa Group, DHL Express South Africa, Arab National Bank and more!

READ BUSINESS CHIEF EMEA MAGAZINE HERE

Contact:

Shirin Sadr

[email protected]

+44-2080542069

