UIW Names Richard Duran New Athletic Director

"As interim athletic director, Richard demonstrated his willingness to work with all campus partners not only for the benefit of the athletics department but for the University as a whole," said Evans. "He showed us his ability to lead, his dedication to his staff, to our student athletes and to our UIW Mission. Richard Duran truly earned the privilege of being named UIW's Athletic Director."

Under Duran's leadership, UIW Athletics had tremendous success in the classroom, in the community, in competition, in revenue generation and in fan engagement. He guided a team of 80 full-time employees, five part-time employees, 35 graduate assistants and 18 work study students in creating a holistic and positive experience for more than 500 student-athletes.

"I would like to thank Dr. Evans and the University leadership for the incredible opportunity to lead the UIW Athletics Department," said Duran. "Throughout my time at UIW I have come to realize that this University is not only where I want to be, it is where I am supposed to be. It isn't every day that you are able to work at an institution whose values so closely align with your own. I am humbled for this opportunity and thankful for the commitment of our student-athletes, department, campus community and supporters."

The UIW Athletics department, in alignment with the University's core values, has placed a heavy emphasis on service and giving back to the community. Over the 2019-20 academic year, the Cardinals completed a department record 6,051.5 hours of community service across 70 organizations in San Antonio.

Academically, in the Spring of 2020, UIW student-athletes achieved a department cumulative GPA of 3.33 and a department semester GPA of 3.56.

For Duran's full bio, click here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Valdes, Media and Public Relations Manager, Office of Communications & Brand Marketing, (210) 829-6001, (210) 422-4052 or [email protected]

SOURCE University of the Incarnate Word

Related Links

http://www.uiw.edu

