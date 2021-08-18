Uizard Raises $15M in Series A Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen-based Uizard, the world's first AI-powered digital design assistant for non-designers, announced today that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO and Co-Founder of Mural, and existing investors byFounders, LDV Capital and av8 Ventures. Uizard will use the funding to grow its marketing and commercial teams and hire new talent globally, with a focus on Europe.

Uizard is an AI-powered design tool that helps anyone, regardless of design or coding experience, create digital products such as mobile apps, websites and desktop software. The company launched out of Beta in February 2021 and has seen explosive growth with more than 170K accounts created and over 13K monthly active users. The Uizard online SaaS platform is used by some of the world's biggest companies in all verticals, such as Adidas, Google, Tesla, Slack, Airbus, Deloitte, Apple, Hitachi, ByteDance, Capital One, Airbnb and UiPath, as well as rising startups.

"Regardless of industry, virtually every company today is a software company," said Tony Beltramelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Uizard, and Forbes 30 under 30 lister. "With this new round of funding, Uizard will be able to make key hires to help us scale our platform globally. Every company needs to design user-friendly software either to serve its customers or to serve its staff and operations."

"We at Insight are excited about Uizard's vision of enabling a new wave of citizen designers by harnessing the power of AI in their intuitive and powerful app-building design platform," said Nikhil Sachdev, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We're thrilled to play a part in the company's growth story and look forward to working together to help them become a category leader."

Driven by the consumerization of enterprise software and increasing customer demand for good design, companies now live or die by the design of their product. The growing need for democratizing design within organizations is specifically what's driving Uizard's momentum. It's no longer just designers that need to take part in design processes.

Founded in 2017, Uizard is a lean international team of 12 operating remotely to develop a technology that was previously labelled "impossible." If you're interested in joining us, apply here!

About Uizard

Uizard is an online collaborative design tool for non-designers. Our main customers are startup founders, managers in enterprises, consultants, engineering teams that need a solution to easily and quickly design and test product ideas such as mobile apps, websites, and desktop software. Our unique AI-powered design assistant helps customers turn ideas into reality effortlessly. Try Uizard for free at www.uizard.io and follow us on Twitter @uizardIO.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

