UK Anaerobic Digestion Deployments Annual Report, 2020 - Includes a Comprehensive Excel Database of More Than 1,000 Planned and Operational AD Facilities in the UK

This 2020 edition of the annual report provides a comprehensive regional breakdown of sector development in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the 10 regions of England.

The level of activity in the AD industry over the past 12-months is once again not reflected in the latest deployment figures and does not reflect the ambition of the industry. Only 7 new plants have commissioned since April 2019, adding a modest 3.4MWe of capacity and increasing biomethane flow to the grid by just over 2,000Nm3/hr. Despite 47 plants being under construction at this time last year, many are yet to reach or complete the commissioning phase due to the inclement weather conditions in the first quarter of 2020 immediately followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.



There are now 579 operational anaerobic digestion plants in the UK, including 88 biomethane-to-grid plants, and a further 331 anaerobic digestion projects under development. Understanding this deployment landscape is vital for investors, developers, and policymakers alike.



Extensive market data and analysis of current and future development trends.

Regional breakdown of the 10 regions of England , Scotland , Wales , and Northern Ireland , with maps and timeline graphs illustrating regional development trends.

, , , and , with maps and timeline graphs illustrating regional development trends. Detailed sector commentary and comprehensive overview of policy and incentives affecting the anaerobic digestion development landscape.

Comprehensive excel database of more than 1000 planned and operational Anaerobic Digestion facilities in the UK.

Includes site name and location; feedstock type, source and volumes; energy output type and capacity; and development status.

To inform investment and policy decisions in the anaerobic digestion sector by understanding the current and future anaerobic digestion market and policy landscape.

To enable targeting of sales and marketing effort for anaerobic digestion service and product providers, based on technical or regional focus.

To identify the competition and quantify feedstock requirements of the anaerobic digestion industry.

1 Introduction

2 Policy & Incentives

2.1 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

2.2 Contracts for Difference

2.3 Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation

2.4 Renewable Heat Incentive

2.5 Green Gas Support Scheme

2.6 Northern Ireland Renewable Heat Incentive

2.7 Sustainability Criteria

2.8 Feedstock Restrictions

2.9 Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation

3 Deployment Analysis Criteria

3.1 Definitions

3.2 Assumptions

4 United Kingdom

5 Scotland

6 Wales

7 Northern Ireland

8 England

9 North West of England

10 North East of England

11 Yorkshire & Humber

12 West Midlands

13 East Midlands

14 East of England

15 South West of England

16 South East of England

17 Greater London

