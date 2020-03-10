UK-based CBD Business Alphagreen Group Secures First Equity Funding Round

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphagreen Group, which owns Europe's largest consumer marketplace for legally certified cannabis (CBD, cannabidiol) products Alphagreen.io , has today secured £500k in its first equity funding round. Several tech angel investors took part in the funding round alongside the cannabis-focused investment company ENEXIS AB, which has backed several cannabis industry businesses including NOBL, Dragonfly Biosciences and Emmac Life Sciences.

Established in 2019, the Alphagreen marketplace is owned and run by Alphagreen Group from their London headquarters. The Group also owns Alphagreen Med which is set to become a licensed manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis products to pharmacies in Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. This license will make Alphagreen Group one of the first companies selling to pharmacies across the country.

Alexej Pikovsky, co-founder and CEO of Alphagreen commented: "We're on a mission to solve daily health issues, eliminate customer confusion and provide access to high quality products. We are building Europe's leading platform for quality CBD products and medical cannabis. This platform will not only benefit consumers but also businesses, such as pharmacies, seeking access to medical cannabis products.

"Securing this funding is testament to the strength of our tech proposition and people. We are the only CBD business who has tech focused co-founders and a pharmacist as a co-founder. Together, we will challenge the mainstream market and our commitment to bring naturally grown, certified and premium CBD products to everyone."

Amaury de Poret and David Bonnier, co-founders ENEXIS AB commented: "Alphagreen is one the fastest growing technology startups we have seen in this industry and are happy to support them in their growth. We believe that their unique combination of private equity, technology and pharmacist professionals creates an attractive investment proposition. We see this space in its early stages and are very excited about the future product roadmap and international expansion of Alphagreen."

Alphagreen is building Europe's leading distribution platform for wellness and medical cannabis products sourced globally from top brands with high-quality products. Leveraging their strong Technology DNA and long-term industry relationships, they aim to be the most trusted authority in the high-growth industry.

About Alphagreen Group

Alphagreen Group owns and runs Europe's largest consumer marketplace for certified cannabis (CBD, cannabidiol) products, Alphagreen.io . The UK-based marketplace has the largest number of high-quality products available in Europe. These high-quality non-psychoactive products (e.g. CBD) are from top global cannabis brands such as Cibdol, Endoca, FourFiveCBD, Wunder Workshop and Mr Nice.

Alphagreen Group also operates Alphagreen Med which is their 100% owned subsidiary in Dusseldorf looking to distribute medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany.

The Alphagreen team has a unique combination of technology and finance professionals, as well as pharmacists. The team is supported by an advisory panel consisting former and current CEOs of the major cannabis companies in South and North America, as well as prominent technology entrepreneurs.

Further information visit: www.alphagreengroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information please contact the Alphagreen press office:

Bilal Mahmood

+44 (0)203-640-7759

+44 (0)771-400-7257

SOURCE Alphagreen Group

Related Links

https://www.alphagreengroup.com/

