UK-Based Phase 3 Launches New U.S. Operation, Phase 3 USA, to Sell British-Made Industrial Power Devices

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long known for its industry-leading products for high-current, low-voltage applications, Phase 3 has opened a new company, Phase 3 USA, to sell our products directly to the U.S. market. With ISO, VDE and UL Listings, the Phase 3 Powersafe range of connectors is the highest rated, most accredited powerlock type connector on the market.

"Being UK based, we can supply anywhere in Europe next day. Due to time difference and transport times, this had been impossible to achieve in USA/Canada. To combat this and guarantee the best possible service, this week we launch Phase 3 USA. Our UL Listed connectors, stocked in USA for same day/next day shipping, are backed by a US-based sales team that knows the product and the North American market. There is no time difference, no international phone calls, no need to wait," Andy Glachlan, company director, said.

Phase 3 connectors have been used within many different sectors, where quality cannot be sacrificed. Past projects include the Commonwealth Games, Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup. Phase 3's Showsafe range of UL approved multi-pin circular connectors has been developed to deliver the highest levels of reliability and safety for touring application.

About Phase 3 Connectors, Ltd.

Originally founded in 2007, Phase 3 Connectors, Ltd. is a British manufacturer of industrial power plugs and devices used in the power generation, military, aerospace, events, health care, government, utilities, entertainment, marine, rail and automotive industries. Through its network of global distributors, Phase 3 has become one of the world's premier power connector manufacturers. Headquartered in Merseyside, England, the company has a factory in Fife, Scotland and U.S. offices in Peekskill, New York.

For more information, call 833-738-7285 email usasales@p3connectors.com or visit usa.p3connectors.com.

For more information, contact:

Phase 3 USA

833-738-7285

usasales@p3connectors.com

