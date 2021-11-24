UK-based waste management stalwart changes to MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that waste management company, Monks Contractors have chosen MiX as their new telematics partner.

Monks Contractors have operated for over 25 years and required a reliable fleet management solution provider with unrivalled customer service.

With MiX Telematics, who have also operated for over 25 years, the company now has access to real-time vehicle tracking data, complete with hours of service (HOS) compliance management and experienced industry-specific customer success support for the connected vehicles within their fleet.



"We are thrilled to be selected by Monks Contractors as their new telematics and driver safety partner. It's apparent that our organizations share a passion and enthusiasm for improving safety and environmental sustainability. We are looking forward to working alongside Monks with many successful years ahead," says Richard Adams, Sales Director at MiX Telematics Europe.



"We recently decided to switch our telematics provider and now that we've partnered with MiX, we are keen to fully utilize the extensive solution, focusing on the real-time driver coaching capability that has been implemented in our vehicles. We aim to run an efficient fleet and as our business grows, we are looking for the best ways to enhance our drivers' behaviors. Tools like the real-time in-cab coach and the post-trip MyMiX driver engagement app will help us to tackle these issues. We look forward to rewarding and coaching our drivers in the most effective way," says James Styles, Fleet Supervisor at Monks Contractors.

About MiX Telematics



MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

