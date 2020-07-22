UK Data Center Market Size to Reach over $8.4 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2019 and 2020, the UK market witnessed investments in over 30 data center projects, where London continues to dominate the market investment with a share of around 85%.

continues to dominate the market investment with a share of around 85%. The UK moved out of the European Union (Brexit) on January 31, 2020 , which has brought uncertainty towards data storage among enterprises and cloud service providers.

, which has brought uncertainty towards data storage among enterprises and cloud service providers. In 2019, colocation providers dominated the share of data center investments. The UK is the most sought-after location for data centers owing to the strong business demand for data center services.

Over $2.5 billion will be cumulative revenue opportunities for power infrastructure providers between 2020-2025.

will be cumulative revenue opportunities for power infrastructure providers between 2020-2025. The UK is a leading colocation market in Europe with over 250 operational colocation facilities, where continuous investments on YoY to grow the market at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019-2025.

UK Data Center Market – Segmentation

Increasing investments in technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow server revenue in the country. The adoption of mission critical and high-performance server systems is likely to dominate in the market. Open Source hardware is a likely to be a developing market in the UK.

Data centers built in populated areas will be concerned over carbon emission, which is likely to increase the adoption of efficient generator systems. The UK market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of generators over 2 MW. For instance, colocation providers such as CyrusOne, Digital Realty, and Equinix have equipped their facilities N+1 generator over 2 MW capacities.

Data center operators adopt evaporative and economizer-based cooling solutions. However, the UK market is witnessing a high adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions. In the UK market, 3M and Submer Technologies are providing liquid immersion cooling. In 2019, Submer Technologies partnered with Goonhilly Earth station to equip the facility with liquid immersion cooling solutions.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

London

Other Cities

UK Data Center Market – Dynamics

The cloud adoption among UK enterprises is over 50% for a minimum of one service. AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle have presence in the UK market, offering services to end-users. The Brexit has brought uncertainty among cloud providers in terms of storage and retrieval of customer data in the UK. European companies with physical presence in the UK are migrating workloads to Germany, the Netherlands, France, or other EU countries. In February 2020, Google announced the migration of the UK user data related to services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Android Play Store from Ireland to the US to avoid post Brexit legal risks. In 2020, the increase in cloud services demand has led to the launch of 10 new services (such as cybersecurity) by Microsoft in the UK. Also, AWS and Microsoft Azure are the dominant players in the UK cloud market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Colocation Investments to Grow

Brexit a Boon or Bane to UK Data Center Industry

Increase in Edge Data Center Deployment

Government Invests to Support Digital Boom of Modern Technology

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Arista



Broadcom



Cisco



Dell Technologies



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Huawei



IBM



Lenovo



NetApp

Construction Service Providers

Arup



Bouygues Construction



RED Engineering



Mentor Construction



Mountfield Group plc



Infiniti



2bm



Structure Tone



ARC:MC



Mercury Engineering



Natta



Hurley Palmer Flatt



Skanska



ISG plc



Sudlows

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Climaveneta



Cummins



KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)



Eaton



Legrand



Mitsubishi Electric



MTU Onsite Energy



Socomec



KOHLER SDMO



Rittal



Schneider Electric



Riello UPS



Stulz



Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix



Digital Realty (Interxion)



VIRTUS Data Centre (STT GDC)



CyrusOne



Colt DCS



Netwise



NTT Global Data Centers



China Mobile International



Anthena Vaults



Iron Mountain

