UK e-Fulfilment Market Report: Profiles of Key Players and Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

This market research report covers the provision of fulfilment services to UK internet retailers.

It includes both pure play on-line and multi-channel / store-based retailers.

It also includes both outsourced fulfilment and fulfilment activities carried out by the retailer

It does not include fulfilment of purely digital products such as software, travel tickets or music and video via electronic downloads. It also excludes grocery, for which there are distinct supply chains operated in-house by the major chains and on-line specialist, Ocado.



As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market - in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.



The report quantifies e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures.



The report includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth - including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, returns rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.



The report covers the development and growth of the market since 2013 and provides forecasts up to 2023.



It includes:

Description of trends in the market such as warehouse price increases, development of systems and robotics

Analysis of market drivers, which form the basis for the author's forecasts

Profiles of a wide range of e-fulfilment providers

Key Topics Covered:





UK e-fulfilment Market Overview

Description

Characteristics of the market

Segments

Specific requirements for clothing

Low entry barriers for serving small customers

Scale necessary to serve large e-retailers

At the low end, gross margins are higher, but offset by customer management costs

Arrangements may be on a pay-per-use, closed or open book basis

Desire of start-ups to outsource

Switching barriers exist but do not prevent switching

High importance of IT systems

Cost pressures from the consumer down the supply chain

High returns rates

Transport management

Market trends

Increasing internationalisation of e-commerce

Technological and process innovations

Marketplace / shopping cart integrations

E-fulfilment systems

Parcel shops / lockers

Click and collect & multichannel retailing

E-fulfilment developed in-house when e-retailers have the capacity

Market size and growth

Key inputs and assumptions

Internet retail

% of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers

Average basket size and volume of transactions

Return rates

Cost of handling returned items.

Market size and segmentation

Warehousing vs. transport

Core services vs. returns

Domestic vs. international

Competitive landscape

Overview

Major logistics groups

Medium-sized logistics service providers

Providers targeting smaller customers

Competitor benchmarking

Revenue

Growth

Margins

Profiles - Major logistics groups

DHL

Kuehne & Nagel

Wincanton

XPO Logistics

Profiles - Medium-sized logistics service providers

Allport Cargo Services

Amethyst Group

Clipper Logistics

CML

Dalepak

Delamode

iForce

International Logistics Group

James & James

Prolog (Promotional Logistics Limited)

SEKO Logistics Group

Spark Response

Torque

Unipart Logistics (UTL)

Profiles - Providers targeting smaller customers

Amazon (Fulfilled by Amazon - FBA)

Cloud Fulfilment

Royal Mail

Example e-fulfilment contracts

Market, driver and segment forecasts

e-fulfilment market growth

Driver forecasts

Internet retail

% of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers

Average basket size and volume of transactions

Return rates

Forecasts by segment

Risks to the forecast

List of abbreviations

