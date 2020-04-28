UK e-Fulfilment Market Report: Profiles of Key Players and Competitive Benchmarking Analysis
DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK e-fulfilment: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report covers the provision of fulfilment services to UK internet retailers.
- It includes both pure play on-line and multi-channel / store-based retailers.
- It also includes both outsourced fulfilment and fulfilment activities carried out by the retailer
It does not include fulfilment of purely digital products such as software, travel tickets or music and video via electronic downloads. It also excludes grocery, for which there are distinct supply chains operated in-house by the major chains and on-line specialist, Ocado.
As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market - in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.
The report quantifies e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth - including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, returns rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.
The report covers the development and growth of the market since 2013 and provides forecasts up to 2023.
It includes:
- Description of trends in the market such as warehouse price increases, development of systems and robotics
- Analysis of market drivers, which form the basis for the author's forecasts
- Profiles of a wide range of e-fulfilment providers
Key Topics Covered:
UK e-fulfilment Market Overview
- Description
- Characteristics of the market
- Segments
- Specific requirements for clothing
- Low entry barriers for serving small customers
- Scale necessary to serve large e-retailers
- At the low end, gross margins are higher, but offset by customer management costs
- Arrangements may be on a pay-per-use, closed or open book basis
- Desire of start-ups to outsource
- Switching barriers exist but do not prevent switching
- High importance of IT systems
- Cost pressures from the consumer down the supply chain
- High returns rates
- Transport management
Market trends
- Increasing internationalisation of e-commerce
- Technological and process innovations
- Marketplace / shopping cart integrations
- E-fulfilment systems
- Parcel shops / lockers
- Click and collect & multichannel retailing
- E-fulfilment developed in-house when e-retailers have the capacity
Market size and growth
- Key inputs and assumptions
- Internet retail
- % of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers
- Average basket size and volume of transactions
- Return rates
- Cost of handling returned items.
- Market size and segmentation
- Warehousing vs. transport
- Core services vs. returns
- Domestic vs. international
Competitive landscape
- Overview
- Major logistics groups
- Medium-sized logistics service providers
- Providers targeting smaller customers
- Competitor benchmarking
- Revenue
- Growth
- Margins
Profiles - Major logistics groups
- DHL
- Kuehne & Nagel
- Wincanton
- XPO Logistics
- Profiles - Medium-sized logistics service providers
- Allport Cargo Services
- Amethyst Group
- Clipper Logistics
- CML
- Dalepak
- Delamode
- iForce
- International Logistics Group
- James & James
- Prolog (Promotional Logistics Limited)
- SEKO Logistics Group
- Spark Response
- Torque
- Unipart Logistics (UTL)
Profiles - Providers targeting smaller customers
- Amazon (Fulfilled by Amazon - FBA)
- Cloud Fulfilment
- Royal Mail
- Example e-fulfilment contracts
- Market, driver and segment forecasts
- e-fulfilment market growth
Driver forecasts
- Internet retail
- % of sales by UK internet retailers which are to overseas customers
- Average basket size and volume of transactions
- Return rates
- Forecasts by segment
- Risks to the forecast
- List of abbreviations
