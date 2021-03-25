UK FSA Provides Positive Update On Novel Foods Application Process

SYDNEY, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced on 21 February 2020 that it had set a deadline of 31 March 2021 for CBD businesses such as Elixinol to submit valid novel food applications to permit sale of CBD products in the UK

As part of the European Industrial Hemp Association's (EIHA) Novel Food Consortium, Elixinol's products are now supported by a valid novel food application

EIHA has advised that both full-spectrum and natural isolate products of EIHA consortium partners can remain for sale on the UK market, following both applications passing the key administrative check by the UK FSA

Official validation will be granted upon results of toxicological studies on both CBD and THC 1 , expected in the forthcoming months, with business as usual for Elixinol UK sales in the meantime

FSA novel foods approval expected to open up new opportunities for customer contracts

Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol or the Company) (ASX:EXL;OTCQB:ELLXF) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) that both full-spectrum and natural isolate products of the EIHA consortium partners can remain for sale on the UK market, now both applications have passed the key administrative check by the UK FSA.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced on 21 February 2020 that it had set a deadline of 31 March 2021 for CBD businesses such as Elixinol to submit valid novel food applications to permit the continued sale of CBD products in the UK. As a partner of EIHA's Novel Food Consortium, Elixinol's products are now supported by a valid novel food application.

The FSA has confirmed to EIHA that the applications were considered to be compliant with the administrative requirements. The official validation will be granted only upon results of the undergoing toxicological studies on both CBD and THC1, expected in the forthcoming months.

Elixinol's Executive Director and Global CEO commented, "This is excellent news from the UK. The FSA's response means we can continue to operate on a business as usual basis for now, while the toxicological work is being undertaken. It removes a short term risk and will open up new opportunities for customer contracts. We will keep the market appraised as this matter develops further over the coming months."

About Elixinol

Elixinol Global Limited (ASX:EXL;OTCQB:ELLXF) is a global leader in the hemp industry, innovating, marketing and selling hemp derived nutraceutical, cosmetic and food products. The Company's simplified business model is focusing on:

In the Americas, innovating, marketing and selling high quality Elixinol branded hemp derived nutraceutical products based in Colorado, USA

In Europe and the UK, educating and selling high quality Elixinol branded and co-branded hemp derived nutraceutical and skincare products based in Utrecht, The Netherlands and London, UK

Across the Rest of World, expanding distribution of Elixinol branded hemp derived products through reputable distributors as key markets open.

See more at www.elixinolglobal.com

