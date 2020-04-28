UK Healthcare - Drivers and Challenges for Increased Digital Health Initiatives

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health UK Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Uniquely this report focuses on the NHS. This is because the NHS is the dominant buyer in the UK's 5 billion healthcare IT and digital market, with the private sector only accounting for spend of around 250 million per year. Technologies are frequently tried and tested in the NHS before adoption by the private sector.



This new report specifically looks at how technology is used in the support of patients; the administration of UK healthcare organisations; and the general delivery of healthcare services. As such, the market is considered by sector and the technologies used:

Secondary acute care: patient administration systems, electronic patient records, specialist clinical systems.

Primary and community care: practice management systems, electronic patient records, new wave digital solutions (including virtual GPs)

Integrated care: population health management, shared health and care records

The technologies are considered as first generation, namely legacy technologies embedded in UK healthcare; second generation, the current landscape of technologies and suppliers; and third generation, how healthcare providers in the UK can adopt new technologies coming on stream.



In looking at the third generation, the report looks at the drivers for change, including digital apps, wearables, artificial intelligence and interoperability. These are a very small part of the healthcare IT and digital scene compared with the larger IT systems already working in the NHS, and in looking to the future, the report looks to remove some of the hype and hyperbole surrounding the digital revolution in healthcare and predict where real future growth will come from.



What the report covers

Healthcare IT

Digital Health Initiatives

Legacy Technology

New Tech Innovation

Politics and Regulation

Market Divisions (Primary, Secondary, Community, Mental Health)

Investors

Market Potential

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade Bodies

Provider Profiles

Financial

Who is the report for

Investors

Banks

Private Equity

Think Tanks

Lawyers

Management Consultants

Central and Local government

Healthcare vendor C-Suite

Hospital and clinical C-Suite professionals

Specialist acute medical care providers

Private medical insurance groups.

Clinical Commissioners

NHS Foundation Trusts

Property Developers and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



LIST OF TABLES



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Current UK digital health spend

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Funding

1.6 Demand Drivers



2. POLITICS AND REGULATION

2.1 History

2.2 Devolution of healthcare

2.3 Competition in England

2.4 Regulation

2.5 Trade bodies



3. PAYORS

3.1 Payor breakdown and analysis

3.2 Commissioners

3.2.1 Efforts to integrate

3.2.2 The evolution of commissioning models

3.3 Digital Support for Commissioning

3.4 Local populations



4 MAJOR PROVIDERS

4.1 Addressable market

4.2 Four nations overview

4.3 Market divisions

4.4 Other markets and systems

4.5 Portals

4.6 Children's services



5. INVESTORS

5.1 Opportunities in the UK

5.2 Digital investment opportunities

5.3 Guidance for suppliers to the NHS and to NHS IT

5.4 Stable or sexy investments

5.5 International investment



6. MARKET POTENTIAL

6.1 Future opportunities

6.2 Traditional' growth areas - second generation tech

6.3 New' growth areas - third generation tech

6.3.1 Healthcare apps and wearables

6.3.2 NHS and independent app provider partnerships

6.3.3 The future of digital patient records

6.3.3.1 Self-management of patient records

6.3.3.2 Central monitoring of patient data

6.3.4 Digital Health 100

6.4 Challenges and risks

6.4.1 Hacking healthcare

6.4.2 Access for all?

6.5 Conclusion



APPENDICES



