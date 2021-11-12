UK Homecare and Supported Living Market Report 2021: £10+ Billion Market Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homecare and Supported Living UK Market Report (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fourth edition of the Homecare and Supported Living UK Market Report is indispensable reading for anyone involved in this fragmented and complex market. This includes advisors, investors, commissioners and policymakers as well as service providers. Read together with Adult Specialist Care and Care Homes for Older People UK Market Reports, Homecare and Supported Livingcompletes a series that illustrates the state of non-residential and residential care for adults over the age of 18 and gives a comprehensive market picture not found anywhere else.

Written during the summer of 2021, the report includes fully updated data and market insights regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector. It also provides an initial analysis of the likely impact on the homecare and supported living sector of the government's announcement on 7 September 2021 about new funding for the NHS and social care.

The report shows the value of the UK market for homecare and supported living to be £10.3 billion (2019/20) and estimates that around 1 million people are in receipt of care. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector showed itself to be resilient in the face of the challenges its faced and the financial impact on most homecare providers was limited. This was down to the remarkable efforts of the people working in the sector, as much as the support of government grants.

The report also includes the findings of new research which looks at how profitability is driven by location and the scale of the provider. It considers the increasing digitisation of homecare and supported living as 'tech enabled' providers join the list of market leaders.

Companies Mentioned:

AMP Capital

Apposite Capital

Business Growth Fund

Bridges Fund Management

Charterhouse Capital Partners

Duke Street

Elysian Capital

Icon Infrastructure

Montreux Capital Management

OMERS Private Equity

Passion Capital

Sovereign Capital Partners

Vitruvian Partners

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Further context on market definitions

1.2.1 Adult social care services

1.2.2 Non-residential adult social care services

1.2.3 Complex care

1.2.4 Clinical homecare

1.2.5 NHS Community Health Services

1.2.6 Informal care

1.3 Market size

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Market growth - historical

1.6 Funding

1.7 Supply and demand

1.8 Drivers of demand - future growth prospects

1.8.4 Telecare (and telehealth) drivers of demand

1.9 Homecare and supported living in Scotland and Wales

1.10 Business models - homecare and supported living

1.11 Key operational statistics

1.12 Performance measures

1.12.1 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

1.12.2 CQC ratings in England

1.12.3 Service user satisfaction in England

2. GOVERNMENT POLICY AND REGULATION

2.1 History: emergence of the independent sector as the dominant supplier of adult social care services from the late 1970s

2.1.1 Emergence of a large scale, publicly financed homecare sector from 1993

2.1.2 Benign financial environment 2003-2009

2.1.3 Austerity 2011/12

2.1.4 Why did outsourcing of social care become mainstream so rapidly?

2.2 Policy context - much cross-party consensus, other than on funding

2.3 Main areas of government policy that impact on the operating environment for homecare and supported living

2.4 Public funding of social services

2.5 Regulation of social services

2.5.1 Underpinning legislation in England - Health and Social Care Act 2008

2.5.2 Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

2.5.3 Scope of regulation - services covered and not covered in England

2.5.4 Scope of regulation in Wales and Scotland

2.5.5 Registrable entities

2.5.6 History of last two decades - deregulation accompanied by tougher enforcement

2.5.7 Scotland's rating system

2.6 Regulation of payroll costs

2.6.1 National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage

2.6.2 Pension legislation

2.7 Integration of health and social care

2.7.1 Integrated Care Systems and Accountable Care Organisations

2.7.2 The Better Care Fund

2.7.3 Scotland's health and social care integration policy

2.7.4 Bed blocking - inadequate integration at the health and social care interface

2.8 Other government policies relating to adult social care

2.8.1 Personalisation & self-directed care: Direct Payments and personal budgets

2.8.2 Intermediate Care

2.8.3 Charges for publicly funded non-residential care services

2.8.4 National eligibility criteria

2.8.5 Other aspects of The Care Act 2014

2.8.6 National Service Framework for older people and the single assessment process

2.8.7 Consumer information to support choice

2.8.8 Long-term care costs - a fair balance between the state and property owners

3. PAYORS

3.1 Payor profile overview

3.2 Financial environment by payor type

3.2.1 Public funding - austerity not yet over for social care in 2021/22

3.2.2 The NHS and social care funding announcement in September 2021

3.2.3 Impact of a decade of austerity on public funding of social care

3.2.4 Expansion of supported housing - an exception to austerity

3.2.5 Private funding

3.3 Market dynamics by payor type - balance of market power

4. MARKET STRUCTURE

4.1 Market structure - homecare and supported living

4.1.1 Provider sector and service type

4.1.2 Spectrum of providers

4.1.3 Absence of diversification among major homecare groups

4.1.4 Market concentration and market leaders by revenue

4.1.5 Limited consolidation

4.1.6 Scale of individual services

4.1.7 Exits and entries

4.1.8 Business failures and recapitalisations

4.1.9 Sources of capital

4.1.10 Segmentation by provider sector

4.1.11 Economies of scale and scope

4.1.12 Value of brands

4.1.13 Diversification

4.2 Market structure - clinical homecare

5. INVESTORS

5.1 Major transactions in the homecare and supported living space

5.2 Current investors in homecare and supported living and their portfolios

5.3 Past investors

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

6.1 Artificial intelligence

6.2 Tech-enabled homecare providers

6.3 Integration of health and social care

6.4 Alternative models emerging from the social work and nursing professions





