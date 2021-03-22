UK Launch of the International Inbox Expo 2021 Begins March 21

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Expo begins March 21 and runs through to the early hours of March 25. The second annual international everything email conference is a fully virtual event featuring more than 120 speakers, over 1000 delegates, and 30 exhibitor and sponsors, making it the largest industry event of its kind.

2021 Netcore Inbox Expo

"Inbox Expo is the only email industry conference and expo bringing together email marketers, email designers, email engineers, antispam, industry and business leaders to discuss the future of email," said Nely Bonar, Managing Director, emailexpert, an email-centric UK company and host of Inbox Expo. "The quality of content and speakers is something I am particularly proud of. We have worked hard to reach out to speakers and work with panelists in order to bring unique sessions and content that has not been presented before to Inbox Expo."

The four-day conference featuring keynote addresses from industry leaders along with workshops and training on topics such as deliverability, email strategy and BIMI fundamentals. The event also includes expo booths, scheduled networking, certification options and stage time for rising star speakers bringing fresh faces, ideas and voices to the expo.

What Inbox Expo 2021 participants are saying about the event:

"Email is such a fast-moving industry and staying on top of everything new is a full-time job in itself! Inbox Expo is a great opportunity to top up my knowledge base, and who better to learn from than my industry peers?" said Guy Hanson, VP Customer Engagement (International), Validity and Member of the UK DMA Email Council.

"So many thought leaders in one place, spanning time zones and continents. Truly a must-attend conference," said Scott Cohen, Senior Email Marketing Manager, Purple, and event speaker on ecommerce.

"[Inbox Expo is] a great opportunity to meet and network with others in the industry and keep up to date with the latest developments. We are particularly excited to be sharing an open-source solution in an industry that is primarily dominated by closed source, restrictive platforms," said Ruth Cheesley, Mautic Project Lead, Acquia.

"There isn't any other event that I know of that is this large and has so many topics covered from really technical stuff to email marketing strategies," said Tom Blijleven, marketer, Flowmailer, and organizer of Email Expo 2021 Dutch Day on March 24.

Along with Inbox Expo title sponsor Netcore, additional sponsors include Entrust, Validity, Red Sift and Mapp. Event speakers and panelists represent leading industry brands such as Google, LinkedIn, DeinDeal and Spartan Race and Cash Rewards.

Delegates form senior marketing, engineering and management from companies like MasterCard, Zapier, Maceys, Coles, GoDaddy, Nespresso, Nestle, Telefonica, Hilton, Vision Direct, World Bank, TotalJobs and hundreds of others across every vertical.

"The DMA Email Council is really pleased to be partnering with Inbox Expo 2021. We're really proud to have our council members take part in a panel at this prestigious event, which seeks to bring together the greatest minds within the email community," said Komal Helyer, Chair, DMA Email Council and VP Marketing, Pure360.

Following last year's theme of "diversity," the theme for Inbox Expo 2021 is "respect."

Tickets are still available for the event. Press, Media and Industry Bloggers should reach out for courtesy passes.

Find out more at the official event website inboxexpo.com

