UK Market for Floor Smoothing Compounds Market 2018: Market Size, Brand Share, Reasons for Buying Specific Brands & Forecasts

The "The UK Market for Floor Smoothing Compounds 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the GB Contract Market for Flooring Smoothing Compounds was published in July 2018 and follows on from previous reports published in 2007 and 2013 which allows comparisons to be made over time. It includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, forecast and specification details.



The scope of the research includes all smoothing compound products used for flooring projects in the commercial sector eg offices, education, health, leisure. It does not include residential uses apart from multi occupancy residential such as student accommodation and nursing homes. Smoothing compounds are sometimes referred to as levelling compounds or underlayments and are typically used in thicknesses from 2mm - 10mm. The research does not include screeding products.

Floor smoothing compound market size and forecast growth Market size by market sector eg offices, education, leisure Market share by brand Frequency of use of each brand Reasons for selecting supplier Route to market - direct, distribution, client Ratings of brands - price, quality, product range, technical help. Changes over time. Areas for brands to improve Share of market of latex Reasons for using latex Specification market - most likely brands to be specified Specification market - % share of total market; % projects switched Use and thickness of smoothing compounds by flooring type Use of a single manufacturer for adhesive, smoothing compound, DPM and primer Gypsum calcium sulphate (anhydrite) screeds Damp proof membranes - market share by brand Primer - market share by brand

