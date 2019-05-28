UK Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology Seminar: Overview of MDIs Including Development, Manufacture, Regulation and Market Potential - London, September 18-19, 2019

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of MDIs including development, manufacture, regulation and market potential.

This interactive seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of metered-dose inhaler technology. It will clarify the therapeutic targets and look at delivery technologies. Participants will gain a valuable insight into market potential and receive detailed information on the manufacturing process, quality and inspection requirements and the regulatory pathways to follow.

This seminar will be beneficial for those new to the area and those who require a refresher on the opportunities with this technology. The seminar format will include practical workshops and there will be plenty of opportunity for discussion with the trainer who has significant experience in this field.

Who Should Attend:



Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities

Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher

Medical device business development managers

Respiratory professionals in R & D

Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market

Agenda:



Programme Day One



Therapeutic targets

Very brief history

Asthma

COPD

Other local

CF

Systemic

Why?

Why not?

Key characteristics

Particle size

Why?

Markets

Disease distribution

Historic

Current

Future

Drivers

Manufacture vs use

International procurement - Double and triple counting

Regulation

Geographic differences

Pricing

vs cost

vs market - vs product

Delivery technologies

Inhalation

MDI

DPI: unit dose, multi-dose, reservoir

Nebuliser: energy source, SMI, other

Other

Oral

Injectable - Nasal

Cost considerations - Design

Scale

Investment

Cost of goods

Typical breakdown

Sensitivities

Workshop

Ranking of competitive technologies for different opportunities

Programme Day Two



The MDI - overview

Hardware

Valves

Canister

Actuators

Sources

Formulations

Solution

Suspensions

Other

The MDI - manufacturing process

Process

Single-stage

Multi-stage

Cold

Flow

Areas

The MDI - manufacturing equipment

Scale

Lab

Small

Medium

Large

The MDI - quality and inspection

Incoming

Release

The MDI - other performance

Prime and re-prime

Thermal

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI - development and technical

Performance

Stability

Compatibility

Hardware availability

Manufacturing processes/equipment

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI and DPI

Co-ordination

Breath actuation

Training

Breath co-ordination

Deposition

Spacers

Holding chambers

Enhancements

Changing therapeutic approaches

Once daily

Combinations

Workshop (including coffee break)

SWOT MDI vs multi-dose DPI

SWOT MDI vs Soft Mist Inhaler

Regulation of inhalation products

Regulatory landscape (EU, US, RoW)

Generic

New combination

New chemical entity

Time to market

Success rate

Key expectations

Changing environment

Combination product approaches

Human factors

Bioequivalence

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20oa2o



