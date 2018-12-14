UK MPs Call for Ban on Human Consumption of Dog Meat Following USA Ban

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Dog Alliance (WDA), which aims to push forward legislation in 100 countries consecutively, is happy to announce that the U.S. House of Representatives' vote through legislation in the Farm Bill, which outlaws the human consumption of dog and cat meat in America, has prompted cross-party support in the U.K. from Members of Parliament who also want to see the practice banned in the U.K.

The U.K. government has stated previously that it would look closely at the decision taken in the U.S. Now that the U.S. legislation has passed, the World Dog Alliance is urging the government to make sure the U.K. remains a world leader in animal welfare by introducing a U.K. ban.

The amendment to the U.S. Farm Bill states that:

"No person may knowingly slaughter a dog or cat for human consumption."

Those who violate the law will be subject to a fine of up to $5,000.

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the signing ceremony of the Farm Bill at the White House within 10 days following the passage of the bill.

The passing of the U.S. Farm Bill highlights the country's commitment to outlawing the practice globally and cements the USA as a global champion of animal welfare.

"The mission of the World Dog Alliance has always been to not only legally ban the consumption of dog meat, but to also change attitudes and help save canine lives."- Genlin, the founder of World Dog Alliance

The legislation signifies success for international charity World Dog Alliance, which has been driving the campaign to outlaw the practice globally.

There is no law against the consumption of dog meat in the U.K. While there have been no cases of dog meat consumption in the U.K., the WDA is calling for legislative change that will close the legal loophole and join the USA in outlawing the horrific practice. The WDA believes that outlawing the practice in the U.K. will help with their campaign to ban the practice in countries where it takes place.

The legal ban of dog meat consumption enables the U.S. to acquire the leading position of the U.S. in fighting for animal welfare and defending morality. This sets the direction of human progress and lays one pivotal milestone of animal protection.

Jason Pang

jasonpang@wdalliance.org

Related Files

The Bang of the Gavel1.docx

Related Images

image1.jpeg

image2.jpeg

image3.jpeg

Related Links

BBC

globally movement

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YcxNXPKtLc

SOURCE World Dog Alliance