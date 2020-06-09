NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

UK Retail Occasions Market 2014-2019 report forms part of Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2019. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761341/?utm_source=PRN







Key occasions, including Valentine's Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2019 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014. Grocers dominate the market shares of key occasions across numerous categories.



Scope

- The total key occasions market has grown 5.4% between 2014 and 2019, driven in particular by Black Friday as it continues to gain importance in the UK.

- Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.0% of the total key occasions market however it achieved softer growth than the overall market in 2019 as consumers held back on overspending on this occasion.

- Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food & grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.



Reasons to Buy

- Use our in-depth market insight to gain knowledge of the market sizes of key retail occasions from 2014 to 2019, including Christmas, Mother's Day and Black Friday.

- Understand which retailers perform well in different categories, such as seasonal food & grocery and gifts, within the key occasions using our detailed market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761341/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

