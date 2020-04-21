UK Science Is Boosted by the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute English English

The Tej Kohli Cornea Institute is building on its track record for funding research in the USA and on its 6-year legacy of making direct treatment interventions in India.

A new series of grants will support innovative UK technology, science and research projects that can help to alleviate and end corneal blindness by 2035.

The limitations of existing treatments for corneal blindness have created a substantial treatment gap in the poorer countries where 90% of visually impaired people live.