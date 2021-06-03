UK Tech Industry Leader Tracy Pound Selected as Chairwoman of the CompTIA Board of Directors

"CompTIA's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion remains central to all that we do." Tweet this

Pound identified three areas of focus for the board and the association in the coming months.

"CompTIA has made great advances in workforce development and in championing apprenticeships as an opening to careers in technology and I look forward to expanding both of these programs," Pound said. "Second, the CompTIA ISAO will be a huge help in fighting cybercrime. Finally, CompTIA's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion remains central to all that we do. I'd really like to see a great step change for the better in our industry."

During her career Pound has gone far beyond owning and operating a business to championing initiatives to diversify the technology workforce and elevating professionalism and skills within the industry. She has also worked with people around the world to help them grow their businesses and advance their careers.

Pound succeeds Gordon Pelosse, formerly an executive with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Canada, as board chair. Pelosse remains on the board as immediate past chair.

CompTIA also announced Scott Barlow, vice president for global MSP at Sophos, a provider of cybersecurity products and services, and Quy Nguyen, CEO of Allyance Communications Inc., which specializes in telecom, data center and cloud computing solutions, will serve as vice chairs of the association's board for 2021-22.

The CompTIA Board of Directors for 2021-22 also includes Steven Capper, CIO at SNC Lavalin Group, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services; Toni Clayton-Hine, chief marketing officer for the professional services firm EY Americas; Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, founder and CEO of Transformation Lead, a global technology consulting firm; Eric Hughes, a serial entrepreneur whose latest venture is Nature's Convoy, a CBD and cannabis business with the objective of supporting United States veterans with a one-for-one business model; and Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise, a provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers.

Also, Lisette Martinez, director of retail sales and marketing for Comcast, the communications, entertainment and cable products and services company; Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development for Datto Backup, a provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers; John Scola, global vice president, cloud channels and strategy lead, SAP, one of the world's largest enterprise software companies; Raja K. Singh, solutions specialist for IoT and smart cities with Cisco, manufacturer of networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other tech products and services; and Louis Stewart, head of strategic initiatives for the global developer ecosystem at NVIDIA Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of computer graphics processors, chipsets and related multimedia software.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

[email protected]

+1 630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

