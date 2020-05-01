UKC Forms New Dog Sport: Precision Coursing®!

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC) has launched an exciting and beginner-friendly new dog sport called Precision Coursing®, open to any breed or mix. UKC Precision Coursing® is a fast-paced sport providing dogs of all sizes and speeds a productive outlet for their energy by chasing an artificial lure 150' around a safely-enclosed course.

UKC Precision Coursing® is now a UKC licensed event where UKC registered dogs can earn points towards titles.

UKC's dedication to the working dog for over 120 years has garnered millions of registered dogs, 20,000 breeders, more than 2,900 clubs and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world. UKC provides a rich offering of active, engaging sports where dog safety and athleticism are key tenants. For a community of owners and dogs that do more™ this exciting addition provides yet another discipline for dog and owner to enjoy together.

"UKC is the place for every dog and owner looking to become more involved. You can pursue a very high level and competitive degree on your dog, or you can check out something like this where the dog can show up out of the blue and give it a shot. It's important to offer both sides of the spectrum," UKC Vice President Todd Kellam said.

Any new or existing dog club interested in hosting UKC Precision Coursing® is encouraged to contact the UKC All-Breed Sports department.

An entry-level active game for athletic dogs is a great way to welcome any dog to your club's next event. It can also be a fun pursuit for dogs with ample event experience due to the short course and exciting nature of the sport. UKC now licenses three separate coursing-based sports: Drag Racing, Lure Coursing, and Precision Coursing®. Each of these are of interest to different dogs and owners for reasons unique to that event. You can learn more about each sport at ukcdogs.com.

Any owner with a dog that previously earned a title in this sport before it was an official UKC licensed event can contact UKC to have that title applied! Please call our All-Breed Sports department to begin.

