UKG partners with Xoxoday to elevate the employee experience for organizations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, engagement, and loyalty infrastructure for businesses, announced a technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, & workforce management solutions. This will help organizations and HR leaders elevate the workplace experience through a holistic employee engagement approach that connects, aligns, empowers, & motivates teams.

This partnership helps solve significant new-age crises of disengagement and attrition by focusing on employee experience. While UKG helps streamline human capital management and HR service delivery, Xoxoday Empuls helps drive multi-dimensional employee engagement. The partnership also aims to address challenges brought about by the 'Great Resignation' by attracting and retaining top talent, maximizing ROI from every business' biggest resource - their people.

UKG solutions are developed with the UKG Life-work Technology™ approach to solution design. Life-work Technology has two components: people systems that inspire the workforce by enabling autonomy & flexibility and connecting people to their colleagues and roles with purpose; and work systems to help businesses thrive by offering higher productivity, optimizing teamwork, and providing more opportunities for people to support each other and their communities.

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, VP, Technology Partnerships, UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Xoxoday, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience."

Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday, says, "The partnership comes at a time when technology is getting democratized faster than before, and two strong products, that are solving adjacent problems, come together to provide a better value proposition to their customers while using it as a growth flywheel for both businesses. The partnership with UKG strengthens our vision to create a connected & motivated workforce, breaking silos to achieve better outcomes."

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum , Empuls , and Compass . Xoxoday works with 5,000+ clients across 100+ countries serving 80 million+ end-users. Xoxoday is a 380+ strong team with nine global offices across USA, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

Media Contact

[email protected]

+918095134420

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224198/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xoxoday