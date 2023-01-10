UKRAINE HOUSE DAVOS OPENS FROM JAN 16-19 IN DAVOS

STELLAR PROGRAMME OF EVENTS AND SPEAKERS: www.ukrainehousedavos.com

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVOS – Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on January 16th, 2023, for four days of panels and cultural events alongside of the World Economic Forum. Returning for its fifth time, this year's programming aims to increase international solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's leadership and ordinary Ukrainians have inspired the world with exceptional acts of bravery - from the battlefield to volunteering, from diplomacy to the economy. As President Zelenskyy declared in his historic address to the Joint Session of Congress recently in Washington, DC, «Ukraine didn't fall, Ukraine is alive and kicking». Despite Russia's invasion, Ukraine continues to remain united, defiant, determined, strong and resilient. This is not only a war against Ukraine, but an attack on the principles and values of the democratic world.

Ukraine House Davos will shine a spotlight on this incredible bravery and leadership and will also look at how to rebuild and invest in the future of a peaceful and sovereign Ukraine.

"At Ukraine House Davos this year, we will build on the global outpouring of support for Ukraine that has united the democratic world over this past year," said Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos. "This year has been immensely challenging for Ukrainians, with the hardships, pain and suffering continuing every single day. Knowing that the Davos and wider international community stands with Ukraine has been a great source of strength for our nation. We must defend our sovereignty, keep fighting for our freedom and European future, and look forward to rebuilding and revitalizing our great country. We are honored to host world-renowned international speakers, first class moderators, and most of all, inspiring Ukrainians who are defending their nation on the frontlines as well as supporting the country's ongoing resilience and resistance using every means possible. We look forward to welcoming you to Ukraine House Davos."

Amongst the speakers will be high-level Ukrainian officials, mayors of besieged Ukrainian cities, global policy makers, humanitarian activists and international business leaders, journalists, and supporters of a free Ukraine. A special panel will introduce Ukrainian heroes, fighting in the most dangerous hot spots. Full list and registration at www.UkraineHouseDavos.com, including:

Andriy Yermak , Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (videolink)

Head of the Office of the President of (videolink) Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine , Minister of Economic Development and Trade

First Vice Prime Minister of , Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mykhailo Fedorov , Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (videolink)

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of (videolink) Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Oleksii Reznikov , Minister of Defense of Ukraine (videolink)

Minister of Defense of (videolink) Dmytro Kuleba , Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (videolink)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of (videolink) G erman Galushchenko , Minister of Energy of Ukraine (videolink)

Minister of Energy of (videolink) Oleksandr Tkachenko , Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine David Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People Parliamentary Faction, Secretary of the National Investment Council of Ukraine (videolink)

Head of the Servant of the People Parliamentary Faction, Secretary of the National Investment Council of Ukraine (videolink) Yehor Cherniev, Member of Parliament of Ukraine , Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Member of Parliament of , Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Kyrylo Budanov , Major General, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (videolink)

Major General, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of (videolink) Rustem Umerov , Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

Chairman of the State Property Fund of Oleksiy Chernyshov , Chief Executive Officer, Naftogaz

Chief Executive Officer, Naftogaz Vitaliy Klitchko , Mayor of the City of Kyiv

Mayor of the City of Kyiv Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of the City of Mykolaiv

Mayor of the City of Mykolaiv Andriy Sadovyi, Mayor of the City of Lviv

Mayor of the City of Lviv Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Mayor of the City of Zhytomyr

Mayor of the City of Zhytomyr Dr. Werner Hoyer , President, European Investment Bank

President, European Investment Bank Odile Renaud-Basso , President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

, President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Makhtar Diop , Managing Director, International Finance Corporation

, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation Kersti Kaljulaid , President of Estonia (2016-2021), United Nations Secretary – General's Global Advocate for Every Woman Every Child, YES Board Member

President of (2016-2021), United Nations Secretary – General's Global Advocate for Every Woman Every Child, YES Board Member José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen

Founder, World Central Kitchen Scott Kelly , American astronaut, United24 Ambassador

American astronaut, United24 Ambassador Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian tennis player, United24 Ambassador

Ukrainian tennis player, United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian football player, United24 Ambassador (videolink)

Ukrainian football player, United24 Ambassador (videolink) Yaroslava Gres, United24 Coordinator

United24 Coordinator Michael Capponi , Founder & President, Global Empowerment Mission

, Founder & President, Global Empowerment Mission Simonas Kairys, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania

Minister of Culture of the Masi Nayyem, Ukrainian lawyer, Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian lawyer, Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia ( Gandalf) Samoilenko, Deputy Commander of the Azov special operations detachment, National Guard of Ukraine

Deputy Commander of the Azov special operations detachment, National Guard of Julia (Taira) Paevska, Ukrainian military servicemember, paramedic, volunteer

Ukrainian military servicemember, paramedic, volunteer Yegor Firsov , Ukrainian lawyer, military medic, evacuation driver and shooter (videolink)

Ukrainian lawyer, military medic, evacuation driver and shooter (videolink) Krystina Waler , Director, Ukrainian Initiatives, Temerty Foundation

, Director, Ukrainian Initiatives, Temerty Foundation Olena Kryvenko , Volunteer, Chairman of the Board, Charitable Organization "Kolo"

, Volunteer, Chairman of the Board, Charitable Organization "Kolo" Iryna Kondratova , Head of Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center

, Head of Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center Andy Hunder , President, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Ben Driggs , President Global High Growth Regions, Honeywell

, President Global High Growth Regions, Honeywell Max Liashko , CEO, Parimatch

, CEO, Parimatch Marta Poslad, Director, CEE & Transatlantic Public Policy, Google

Director, CEE & Transatlantic Public Policy, Google Alex Long , Director for Public Policy, Opportunity Territories, EMEA, Netflix

Director for Public Policy, Opportunity Territories, EMEA, Netflix Yuliya Badritdinova , General Director in Ukraine , Czechia and Slovakia , McDonald's

, General Director in , Czechia and , McDonald's Oleg Derevianko , Chairman & Chief Visionary Officer of the Information Systems Security Partners (ISSP), Ukraine

Chairman & Chief Visionary Officer of the Information Systems Security Partners (ISSP), John E. Herbst , Senior Director, Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center

Senior Director, Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Iryna Ozymok , Founder, International Mayors Summit

, Founder, International Mayors Summit Vadym Denysenko , Executive Director, Ukrainian Institute for the Future

Executive Director, Ukrainian Institute for the Future Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Editor-in-Chief, The Economist Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, Foreign Affairs Editor

Foreign Affairs Editor Katya Soldak , Editorial Director, Forbes Media's International Editions

This year, Promenade 59 has become a joint space for Ukraine House Davos and Ukraine is You project, which is organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine. Ukraine is You includes an exhibition about suffering, loss, liberation and hope, brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Discussions and events invite guests to explore these topics with people working on the ground in Ukraine as well as world-leading thinkers and representatives of business and politics focused on supporting Ukraine's defense of freedom and life.

Ukraine House Davos is led by a new Executive Director, Ulyana Khromyak and co-organized by Western NIS Enterprise Fund, Victor Pinchuk Foundation, and Horizon Capital. The Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is comprised of four women who volunteer their efforts to produce this event: Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, Western NIS Enterprise Fund; Svitlana Grytsenko, Member of the Board, Victor Pinchuk Foundation; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital; Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos.

We invite you to visit our website to register your attendance and to discover more: www.ukrainehousedavos.com

Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on Monday, January 16th at 5 pm CET through 10 pm CET on Thursday, January 19 th.

