UL Advances Ability for Electronic Product and Equipment Manufacturers to Quickly Enter Mexico Market

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced that Mexico's Ministry of Economy, General Directorate of Standards (DGN), has granted UL the right to conduct safety and energy efficiency testing globally for electronic products and equipment imported into that country. These include safety tests for audio, video and information technology products and equipment and uninterruptible power systems (UPS) as well as energy efficiency tests for washing machines, household and commercial refrigerators and freezers, motors, lighting, external power supplies and products and equipment requiring stand-by power.

With the ability now to perform safety and energy efficiency tests at UL or UL-approved laboratories outside of Mexico, according to official Mexico standards, Norma Oficial Mexicana and Oficial Mexico Standard (NOM) and Mexican Standard (NMX), UL can help reduce time and cost to market for product access to the Mexican marketplace.

The safety test designation, a first for any international testing, inspection and certification company, applies to specific products and equipment as identified by the NOM and NMX categories. Product and equipment groups include:

NOM-001-SCFI-2018 - Electronic appliances

NMX-I-163-NYCE-2016 - Electronic equipment - uninterruptible power systems (UPS).

NMX-I-60065-NYCE-2015 - Electronic equipment - audio, video and similar electronic apparatus

NMX-I-60950-1-NYCE-2015 - Information technology equipment

According to The World Bank, Mexico – with a population of more than 130 million and a rise in income levels and spending power – has the 11th largest economy in the world and the second largest economy in Latin America.

"With Mexico's rising growth comes a greater demand for more consumables, contributing to an increased need for additional regulatory safety and security oversight," said Carlos Correia, senior vice president and general manager of UL in Latin America. "With this designation from the DGN, UL is now able to meet that need by utilizing our global network of best-in-class laboratories and testing facilities to help electronic product and equipment manufacturers meet necessary Mexico safety and security requirements and pave the way for a swift and smooth Mexico market entry."

In addition to safety tests, the DGN has designated that UL can now perform energy efficiency testing, including requirements for Energy Star or the Canada Standards Association, at UL facilities outside of Mexico. Applicable NOM standards include:

NOM-005-ENER-2016 – household washing machines

NOM-014-ENER-2004 – air-cooled motors

NOM-015-ENER-2012 – household refrigerators and freezers

NOM-017-ENER/SCFI-2014 – commercial refrigeration appliances

NOM-029-ENER-2017- external power supplies

NOM-030-ENER-2016 – LEDs

NOM-032-ENER-2013 – equipment and appliances requiring standby power

"We know that navigating the regulatory landscape of global markets is a complex and challenging task. COVID-19 has added another layer of complexity. With this designation, customers can test their products and equipment closer to their production facilities and mitigate delays due to the pandemic," said Helena Wolf, senior director of UL's International Certification division. "We stand ready to address global market access needs, with our experts and facilities throughout the world — to help ensure a streamlined Mexico market entry."

