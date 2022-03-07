UL and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Announce Cybersecurity Testing Recommendations for Distributed Energy Resources and Inverter Based Resources

With support from DOE's Solar Energy Technologies Office, UL will continue working with NREL on developing requirements to support cybersecurity certification standards for DERs and IBRs. NREL and UL are currently working on an Outline of Investigation for a standard that will apply to energy storage and generation technologies on the distribution grid, including photovoltaic inverters, electric vehicle chargers, wind turbines, fuel cells and other resources essential to advancing grid operations. These new requirements will prioritize cybersecurity enhancements for power systems dealing with high penetration inverter-based resources, including those interfacing with bulk power systems for periods of instantaneous high wind, solar and hybrid/storage generation. It will also help ensure cybersecurity is designed into new IBR and DER systems.

"Currently, there are no cybersecurity certification requirements to which manufacturers and vendors can certify their DER and IBR devices against an established and widely adopted cybersecurity certification program. The development of these new cybersecurity certification requirements will provide a single unified approach that can be taken as a reference for performing the testing and certification of DERs before being deployed and while in the field," said Kenneth Boyce, senior director for Principal Engineering, Industrial, group at UL. "Drafting comprehensive certification requirements with peer review requires effective leadership and stakeholder participation. We are pleased to be working with NREL in this effort to bring additional performance-based security to electrical grid infrastructure."

"A national or international cybersecurity certification standard can aid industry stakeholders to evaluate and validate the cybersecurity posture of their DER or IBR devices before they are connected to the electric grid. UL supports the development of a cybersecurity certification program because, not only will robust cybersecurity be introduced to the electric grid, but it will also help to ensure the concept of security by design is being followed for new DER systems," said Danish Saleem, senior researcher for energy cyber-physical system security at NREL. "Drafting consensus-based cybersecurity certification standards requires effective leadership and regular participation from stakeholders. NREL and UL can streamline this effort by utilizing in-house expertise and state-of-the-art testing facilities and by bringing industry experts to the UL Standards Technical Panel. By collaborating with UL on this technical report, we have established a valuable working relationship that will strengthen our ability to develop the forthcoming cybersecurity certification standard for DER and IBR devices."

