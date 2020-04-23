UL Offers Remote Testing for Bluetooth SIG Qualification

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, in response to travel restrictions created by public safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic is supporting Bluetooth® Special Interest Group (SIG) remote audit testing and test case requirements.

The Bluetooth SIG will accept remote audit testing and results submitted by an accredited Bluetooth Qualification Test Facility (BQTF), with authorized scope, on behalf of customers that have access to the validated test equipment to use in their facilities for the test cases. UL's global network of BQTF locations now offer this remote evaluation of test data, including UL's Fremont, California, laboratory, the only BQTF in North America to offer remote auditing for this scope.

This remote testing is valid for any Category A test cases for the host controller interface (HCI) layer and below. Applicable products have a core controller portion with HCI, Baseband, Link Manager and Link Layer, radio frequency (RF), or radio frequency physical layer tests (RF-PHY).

The Bluetooth SIG also has extended the deadline to test and qualify with Test Case Reference List 2019-1 from April 15, 2020, to Oct. 15, 2020.

In addition, UL offers complete end-to-end Bluetooth Qualification test services, including radio frequency, core protocols, traditional profiles and Generic Attribute Profile (GATT) services. UL also has three Bluetooth qualification consultants on staff.

UL now offers remote options in several other categories as well, including video witnessing of testing for interoperability, electromagnetic and wireless compatibility performance, energy efficiency and safety, and protocols including ZigBee and Thread.

UL understands regulatory certification changes are rapidly occurring as offices in various countries close or operate with limited hours due to COVID-19. To address this, UL is offering a complimentary webpage resource that lists top changes occurring in key markets.

View our website to learn more, view a webinar on Bluetooth Qualification or to schedule an appointment for any UL service.

